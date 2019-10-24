Marysville Program Will Be “Spooktacular” on Saturday

From Troy Hennig

Marysville, CA (Oct 23, 2019) – With Halloween just around the corner, it is once again time for the traditional Gold Fever H & H Trenching Sprint Spooktacular. Marysville Raceway will host four scary good divisions of race cars this Saturday night, October 26th. The winged 360 sprint cars will lead the way with the main event winner getting a startling $2,000! The wingless sprints, Crate Sprints and sport mods are also scheduled to put the fright into the night.

Drivers are encouraged to bring candy for the kids in attendance. During intermission, if you want to participate in the kids Trick or Treating, please bring your car to the front stretch with some candy for the young fans in attendance. This will be a great way to meet the future fans of our sport.

Pit gate opens at 3 PM. Front grandstand gate opens at 5 PM. Racing on track set for 6:30 PM. Adult general admission is $17.00. Seniors (62 +) and Juniors (12-15) ticket is $14.00. Military with proper ID is also just $14.00. Kids (6-11) are just $6.00. Children five and under are FREE. As always, parking at the venue is FREE.

As mentioned above, we will be hosting a Trick or Treat for kids during the intermission. Feel free to bring something that will hold candy for your son or daughter. If kids want to wear their costumes, that is marvelous.

Numerous track champions will be in attendance this Saturday night. Led by the Marysville track champ Michael Ing, who is in search of his seventh win of the season, this predicted field of winged 360 superstars is terrifyingly good. Andy Forsberg and Sean Becker are both on the pre-entered list along with fierce competitor and former main event winner Cole Macedo.

Crate Sprints have been Spooktacular this season at Marysville Raceway. Led by track champion, Brett Youngman, a haunting field of talented drivers are expected.

Track champion and all-around good guy Todd Cooper should lead a powerful line-up of Sport Mod stars and cars. This will be the final chance of the season for these frightening group of drivers to get some laps at the hallowed grounds of Marysville Raceway.

It will be great to see the wingless spec sprints back at Marysville. This Saturday is a local show, but many should be in attendance as on Nov 9th the finale for the Hunt Magnetos Series will role into town. Non wing sprints at Marysville are always creepy good.

For more information and rules please visit the website www.marysvilleraceway.com.