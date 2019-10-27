Andy Forsberg Wins “Spooktacular” at Marysville Raceway

Andy Forsberg won the annual “Spooktacular” main event for the 360 sprint cars on Saturday at Marysville Raceway. Forsberg moved up from his seventh starting spot to take the lead from Shane Hopkins on lap 14 and drove away for the victory. Hopkins held on for second while Cole Macedo moved up from eighth starting spot to take third. Blake Carrick and Sean Becker rounded out the top five.

Terry Schank Jr. won the wingless sprint car feature while Cameron Haney Jr. won the crate sprint car feature.

Halloween Spooktactular

Marysville Raceway

Marysville, CA

Saturday October 26, 2019

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying:

1. 13-Rowdy McClenon, 12.173

2. 31C-Justyn Cox, 12.186

3. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.308

4. 21-Shane Hopkins, 12.317

5. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 12.335

6. 6W-Billy Wallace, 12.349

7. 63-Sean Becker, 12.388

8. 21M-Michael Ing, 12.414

9. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 12.480

10. 20-Cole Mecedo, 12.575

11. 88-Brad Bumgarner, 12.584

12. 9-Peter Paulson, 12.593

13. 38B-Blake Carrick, 12.629

14. 8-Colby Wiesz, 12.690

15. 7H-Jake Haulot, 12.703

16. 4-Burt Foland Jr., 12.747

17. 1M-Geoff Ensign, 12.756

18. 49-Mike Monahan, 12.759

19. 15-Pat Harvey Jr., 12.799

20. 71L-Korey Lovell, 12.887

21. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt, 12.937

22. 0-Steel Powell, 13.131

23. 82J-Steve Jaquith, 13.187

24. 34-Kyle Woodcock, 13.195

25. 1-Nick Larsen, 13.413

26. 71JR-Alec Justeson, 13.705

27. 16-Jimmy Steward, 14.208

Heat Race #1:

1. 38B-Blake Carrick

2. 13-Rowdy McClenon

3. 93-Stephen Ingraham

4. 5H-Michael Faccinto

5. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt

6. 1-Nick Larsen

Heat Race #2:

1. 20-Cole Mecedo

2. 31C-Justyn Cox

3. 6W-Billy Wallace

4. 8-Colby Wiesz

5. 0-Steel Powell

6. 49-Mike Monahan

7. 71JR-Alec Justeson

Heat Race #3:

1. 88-Brad Bumgarner

2. 63-Sean Becker

3. 92-Andy Forsberg

4. 7H-Jake Haulot

5. 15-Pat Harvey Jr.

6. 16-Jimmy Steward

Heat Race #4:

1. 21M-Michael Ing

2. 71L-Korey Lovell

3. 46-Jeremy Wilson

4. 21-Shane Hopkins

5. 34-Kyle Woodcock

6. 4-Burt Foland Jr.

7. 9-Peter Paulson

B-Main:

1. 1M-Geoff Ensign

2. 4-Burt Foland Jr.

3. 49-Mike Monahan

4. 15-Pat Harvey Jr.

5. 71JR-Alec Justeson

6. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt

7. 0-Steel Powell

8. 16-Jimmy Steward

9. 34-Kyle Woodcock

10. 1-Nick Larsen

A-Main:

1. 92-Andy Forsberg

2. 21-Shane Hopkins

3. 20-Cole Mecedo

4. 38B-Blake Carrick

5. 63-Sean Becker

6. 7H-Jake Haulot

7. 8-Colby Wiesz

8. 21M-Michael Horsecock

9. 71L-Korey Lovell

10. 1M-Geoff Ensign

11. 6W-Billy Wallace

12. 4-Burt Foland Jr.

13. 46-Jeremy Wilson

14. 13-Rowdy McClenon

15. 71JR-Alec Justeson

16. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt

17. 49-Mike Monahan

18. 88-Brad Bumgarner

19. 15-Pat Harvey Jr.

20. 31C-Justyn Cox

21. 5H-Michael Faccinto

22. 93-Stephen Ingraham

Wingless Sprints

Heat Race #1:

1. 1-Terry Schank Jr.

2. 7EJ-Josh Young

3. 5-Kaimi Moniz-Costa

4. 26-Wyatt Brown

5. 34-Cort Marchuck

6. 2-Kevin Box

7. 85-Nathan Johnson

8. 22-Braidon Moniz

9. 87-James Thomson

Feature:

1. 1-Terry Schank Jr.

2. 7EJ-Josh Young

3. 85-Nathan Johnson

4. 22-Braidon Moniz

5. 26-Wyatt Brown

6. 2-Kevin Box

7. 5-Kaimi Moniz-Costa

8. 87-James Thomson

9. 34-Cort Marchuck

Crate Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 10-Cody Smith

2. 95-Jaylon Deas

3. 32-Cameron Haney Jr.

4. 86-Chad Thompson

5. 97-Brandon Dozier

6. 72-Chad Stancil

Feature:

1. 32-Cameron Haney Jr.

2. 97-Brandon Dozier

3. 95-Jaylon Deas

4. 86-Chad Thompson

5. 10-Cody Smith