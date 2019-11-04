JONES $1000.00 HARD CHARGER AWARD – GROSSWENDT ADDRESSES PURSE

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, November 2, 2019) Mike Grosswendt is pleased to announce that the Tony Jones Award will continue to pay $1,000.00 to the driver who passes the most cars in the finale of next week’s 24th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented by All Coast Construction at Perris Auto Speedway. The award is named after the retired racer who won the 2000 edition of the event. Grosswendt also addressed rumors regarding the purse for the three-day race.

The Hard Charger award was named after Jones several years ago. It honors the driver who is arguably the most popular racer in the 24-season history of the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval. In addition to his prowess on the track, Jones has tutored young drivers who are new to the sport and is currently wrapping up his first season as Race Director for the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series.

Tony Jones #2 3-30.jpg

USAC/CRA Race Director Tony Jones. Doug Allen Photo.

“I am pleased to announce that All Coast Construction will once again sponsor the Tony Jones Hard Charger Award,” Grosswendt said on Thursday. “It will pay $1,000.00 to the driver who passes the most cars in the main event on Saturday night. It goes to a deserving driver who does a lot of hard work during the main event.”

Grosswendt, who’s All Coast Construction Company has been the presenting sponsor of the Oval Nationals for nearly a decade, also wanted to dispel a rumor that had been circulating about the race’s purse. The rumor was that Grosswendt cut a portion of the purse due to USAC moving the last race of the year to Arizona. He stated that the rumor was untrue.

“Last year we put a lot of money into the event and it was spectacular,” Grosswendt stated. “This year I had to cut back. Anybody that knows me or that knows me on social media knows that my wife was diagnosed with cancer. We decided to cut back expenses to see how it played out. Fortunately, it turned out very well. She is cancer-free now. It took a year of aggressive treatment and her remarkable attitude.”

“It has come to my attention that a lot of people think that I cut the purse because USAC moved the crowning of the champions (the final race) to Arizona and the Western World,” Grosswendt continued. “I have to tell you, I was hugely disappointed as was Don (Perris promoter Don Kazarian). We put a lot of money and time into making the Oval Nationals a natural crowning of the champions. To read about it in the news that it was being yanked away and sent to Arizona was extremely hard to swallow. But cutting the purse had nothing to do with that. It was strictly a family decision based on what we were going through.”

While disappointed, Grosswendt understands and accepts USAC’s decision.

“But I get it,” the longtime sponsor said. “I am just one of thousands of sponsors in racing. The average racecar owner throws more money into the sport than I do every year. I am over it. I respect USAC and the guys I deal with like Richie Murray, Rich Forman, Levi Jones and the late Dick Jordan…all of the guys back east. It was their business decision (moving the last race to Arizona). I am looking forward to the Oval Nationals and it looks like it is shaping up to be another great event.”

All three nights of the famed race will be full points-paying races for the Amsoil USAC/CRA & USAC National Sprint Cars and the Sand Chevrolet USAC Southwest Sprint Cars. To date, 42 cars have entered with drivers from nine different states.

Tickets for the 24th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals are available 24-hours a day by calling 1-800-595-4849 or online at https://pas.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=7. For fans who do not wish to buy tickets in advance, there is no worry. There will be plenty of tickets available for everyone at the ticket window each night.

# Driver Residence Owner

0 Bud Kaeding Campbell, CA Morrison Williams

4 Damion Gardner Concord, CA Mark Alexander

4 Justin Grant Ion, CA Topp Motorsports

4G Chris Gansen Verdemont Heights, CA Dennis and Christol Gansen

5 Tye Mihocko Peoria, AZ Tye Mihocko

5G Chris Windom Canton, IL Parralax Group/Goacher Racing

5X Tommy Malcolm Corona, CA Dino Napier

7BC Tyler Courtney Indianapolis, IN Clauson Marshall/Newman Rcg.

7G Donnie Gansen San Bernardino, CA Dennis and Christol Gansen

10 Richard Vander Weerd Visalia, CA Ron Vander Weerd

12 Stevie Sussex Tempe, AZ ABC Body Shop

12B Joel Rayborne West Covina, CA Rodney Rayborne

13G Dennis Gile Phoenix, AZ Gene Gile

13M Thomas Meseraull Waveland, IN Gene Gile

15 Chris Bonneau Peoria, AZ Chris Bonneau

16 Mike Martin Yuma, AZ Mike Martin

19 Kevin Thomas Jr. Cullman, AL Hayward Thomas Motorsports

19 Logan Seavey Sutter, CA Andy Reinbold

19AZ C.J. Leary Greenfield, IN Andy Reinbold

19S Hunter Schuerenberg Sikeston, MO Andy Reinbold

28M Matt McCarthy Riverside, CA John McCarthy

32 Chase Stockon Fort Branch, IN Chase Stockon

34 Jake Swanson Anaheim, CA John Grau/Mike Burkhart

42 Brody Roa Garden Grove, CA Dwight Cheney

42X Jason McDougal Tulsa, OK Dwight Cheney

44 Cody Williams Norco, CA Cody Williams

44 Jake Helsel Monroe, WA Tony Helsel

50 Charles Davis Jr. Buckeye, AZ Charles Davis Jr.

51 R.J. Johnson Laveen, AZ Rickey Johnson

51T Eddie Tafoya Jr. Chino Hills, CA Eddie Tafoya Sr.

57 Steve Hix Ventura, CA Steve Hix

68 Chase Johnson Penngrove, CA Shawn Thomas

69 Brady Bacon Broken Arrow, OK Hoffman Auto Racing

69 Randy Waitman Ramona, CA Randy Waitman

73T Max Adams Loomis, CA Josh Ford Motorsports

74X Josh Hodges Albuquerque, NM Hodges Motorsports

83 Austin Liggett Tracy, CA Tim Liggett

88 Jace Vander Weerd Visalia, CA Ron Vander Weerd

91R Brody Roa Garden Grove, CA BR Performance

92 Austin Williams Corona, CA Tom and Lauri Sertich

98 Verne Sweeney Lomita, CA Ken Tracy

98X Jeremy Ellertson Lawndale, CA Jeremy Ellertson

