McDermand’s headline Badger Midget banquet

By Bryan Gapinski

Milwaukee, Wis., Nov. 2 — Driver Champion Chase McDermand and car owner Kevin McDermand headlined the list of honorees at the annual Badger Midget Auto Racing Association awards banquet Saturday night at the Zimmerman Architectural Studio. The event brought the curtain down on the 83rd year for the series sponsored by Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie.

Chase McDermand became just the third “teenage” Badger driver champion, and the youngest at 19 years old, two months and two days.It also marked the closest finish in series history as McDermand finished two points ahead of Jack Routson in the 19-race series which was held at seven different tracks.

McDermand’s season was highlighted by two feature wins, two fast times, and 14-top five feature finishes. McDermand also claimed the Hard Charger Award. Car Owner Kevin McDermand was also named Mechanic of the Year for his excellent efforts on the No. 40 car.

Award winners included: Matt Recheck (Rookie of the Year), Routson (Most Improved Driver), HMK Racing (Best Appearing Car), Donnie Kleven (Best Best Dressed Crew),Mike Stroik (Pat Stender Award), Davey Ray (Terry Vaughn Award), Jeff Zelinski (Frank Conner Award), Casey Bolig (Media Award),Amy Reisdorf (Kevin Doty Award), Jim Mraz and Nick Conrad (Appreciation Award).

Sponsor appreciation awards were presented to: Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie, 84 Lumber, David Alexander, Horizon Build Develope Manage, Howard Law, 1855 Saloon & Grill, High Performance Lubricants, Industrial Truck Repair, Service Specialists, Engraving & Trophy Specialists, Cardinal Heating, AFS, Ben’s Auto, BCH Tax and Financial, Mongo Crane, Conrad Reality, 1st Supply, My Race Pass, Corey Oil, Madison Fire Extinguisher, and Pit Stop Pub.

McDermand was awarded his Hoosier Racing Tire Badger Championship jacket and won a $1,000 helmet from Simpson. Stroik won the drawing for a Schoenfeld Header.