Former USAC Midget Champion Mike Streicher Passed Away Wednesday

(November 6, 2019) — Former USAC National Midget Car Champions Mike Streicher passed away Wednesday after an apparent heart attack. Streicher was a well know race car driver, fabricator, and in recent years had taught college at the University of Northwest Ohio.

Streicher won the 1991 USAC National Midget Car championship driving for his family owned team in a car he built. After his driving career Streicher built midget car chassis with his own company, Hawk Chassis, which continued to win races all over the country.

More recently Streicher taught classes and served as an “assistant coach” for the Motorsports team at UHOH.

Streicher was 62 years of age.

The Streicher family will announce funeral arrangements in the near future.