Brian Brown Racing and Casey’s General Stores Extend Partnership With Multiple-Year Agreement

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (Nov. 7, 2019) – With dozens of victories and brand activations together, Brian Brown Racing and Casey’s General Stores are extending their partnership with a multiple-year agreement for the 2020 and 2021 racing seasons.

“It’s an honor to have the Casey’s General Stores logo on our car and to be a Casey’s brand ambassador on and off the track,” Brown said. “It has been an amazing partnership for the last decade and we’re excited to continue to grow and expand together in 2020 and beyond.”

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Often located in the heart of its communities, Casey’s General Stores provides freshly prepared foods, quality gasoline, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey’s made-to-order sub sandwiches. Learn more and order online at http://www.Caseys.com.

“We’re excited to renew our partnership with Brian as he’s a loyal brand ambassador for Casey’s,” said Chris Jones, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Casey’s General Stores. “Motor sports brings together passionate fans across the communities we call home and this includes Casey’s guests and team members.”

Brown will wrap up a successful 2019 season this Thursday through Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C., during the Can-Am World Finals. He is a previous winner at the marquee World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event.