Brad Sweet Returns to Placerville Speedway for the Hangtown 100

PLACERVILLE, CA (November 11, 2019) — After locking up the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series title this past weekend Grass Valley, California native Brad Sweet is now set for a return engagement to Placerville Speedway for the Hangtown 100 on November 19th and 20th.

Sweet, who resides in Placerville during his off time, claimed 16 main event victories en route to his initial World of Outlaws championship this season. The “Big Cat” wrapped up the title last Saturday by just four-points over Fargo North, Dakota’s Donny Schatz.

At the inaugural Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 in Placerville next week, Sweet will pilot the Willie Kahne owned Factory Kahne No. 67z machine with the USAC NOS Energy Drink National and Western States Midgets. The 33-year-old has captured 11 career wins with the USAC National Midget Series and hopes to add on at the upcoming double header, which showcases an over $130,000 purse.

Sweet is scheduled to be a part of the pre-race autograph session at the Hangtown 100 that also features drivers Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chad Boat, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, Logan Seavey, Justin Grant, Tanner Thorson, Rico Abreu, Shane Golobic, Zeb Wise and others.

“We are excited to have Brad Sweet compete at the inaugural Hangtown 100 in Placerville,” commented Elk Grove Ford President Matt Wood. “Having a driver that just wrapped up the World of Outlaws championship last weekend certainly adds even more star power to the event. We look forward to having Brad as a part of our pre-race autograph session as well. The weather is looking fantastic, so we encourage everyone to reserve their seats today.”

As a heads up for race fans, in order to accommodate walk up sales at the Hangtown 100, online ticketing for the event will end on Friday November 15th at Midnight. After that tickets will be available only at the gate on race day.

A $10 “All Access” upgrade is also available that allows fans Pit Area access but maintains your seat in the Grandstands. Seating in the pits is limited. To reserve your seats online for November 19th and 20th simply visit www.hangtown100.com/tickets by Midnight on November 15th.

Following the action on opening night there will be a post-race party in the concession area with burritos, drinks, music and a lot of fun to be had. All fans and racers are encouraged to attend.

The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 marks the first ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series to the Placerville Speedway. Co-sanctioning each night with the National Midgets will be the California based USAC Western States Midget Series.

Also competing both nights and rounding out the card will be the Wicked Energy Gum NW Focus Midgets presented by Cognitive Warriors.

To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com and follow along on Twitter https://twitter.com/hangtown100

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto www.placervillespeedway.com