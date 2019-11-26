World of Outlaws Return to Dakota State Fair Speedway in South Dakota in 2020

From Tony Veneziano

HURON, S.D. (November 26, 2019) — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is returning to Dakota State Fair Speedway in Huron, S.D., in 2020 on Saturday, August 22 in an event presented by Dakotaland Federal Credit Union.

The event will mark the Outlaws third visit to the three-eighths-mile located at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds. Donny Schatz, the 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion, is undefeated with the series at the track, scoring a win in the series most recent trip to Huron in 2017 as well as winning the inaugural event at the venue in 2015.

Leading the way in 2020 will be Brad Sweet, who claimed his first World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship this past season. The California native won a series-best 16 races en route to claiming the title by a mere four points over Schatz, who won 11 races.

Also on the tour again in 2020 for most of the races will be David Gravel in the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41, along with 2013 series champion Daryn Pittman, Logan Schuchart, Carson Macedo, who claimed the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award in 2019, Sheldon Haudenschild, Kraig Kinser, Jacob Allen and Jason Sides.

Mason Daniel, a 19-year-old from California, will join the Outlaws tour in 2020 for his rookie season, with former series champion Danny Lasoski, serving as crew chief.

Ticket information for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series presented by Dakotaland Federal Credit Union at Dakota State Fair Speedway on Saturday, August 22, 2020 will be available soon at www.slspromotions.com.