Exciting Marketing Partnership to Debut in 2020

From Mike Strevel

MERRILL, MI (December 8, 2019) — The Great Lakes Sprint Family is incredibly excited to announce a tremendous new marketing partnership. The new partners will include Perfit Corporation, Engine Pro, ARP, Comp Cams and Maxima Racing Oils. The Perfit Corporation which is a regional Engine Pro Distribution Center located in Grand Rapids, MI have increased their investment for the 2020 racing season.

In the fall of 2019, the Great Lakes Super Sprints owner Barry Marlow announced the acquisition of the Michigan Traditional Sprints and the creation of the Great Lakes Lightning Sprints. This created a sprint car sanctioning body that will be competing in nearly 60 events throughout the Great Lakes area in 2020. The Great Lakes Sprint Family now has the exciting news of introducing newly created “Presented By” marketing partnerships.

The top tier Great Lakes Super Sprints series is entering its fifth season of competition in 2020. The official name for the 2020 season for this top 360 sprint car sanctioning body will be as follows- “Great Lakes Super Sprints presented by Engine Pro and ARP”. This exciting announcement adds financial and marketing support to the premiere 360 sprint car sanctioning body in the Midwest. The 2020 Great Lakes Super Sprints presented by Engine Pro and ARP season will start April 24 at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, MI.

The recently purchased and renamed Great Lakes Traditional Sprints will be now known as the “Great Lakes Traditional Sprints presented by Comp Cams”. This 410 powered non-winged sprint car sanctioning body will be competing primarily in Michigan in 2020. This exciting “top-less” sprint car racing will receive a new level of support unseen in the 15-year history of the premiere non winged sprint car sanctioning body in Michigan.

The newly created Great Lakes Lightning Sprints will have a new name in 2020 also. This entertaining group of 1000cc powered winged sprint cars has competed primarily at Merritt Speedway for several seasons.

In 2020 the group will be competing at numerous racetracks throughout Michigan. The newly named “Great Lakes Lightning Sprints presented by Maxima Racing Oils” are very excited to get the inaugural season underway in the Spring. In addition to these three new marketing commitments from Engine Pro and the partner companies, the Great Lakes Super Sprints are thrilled to announce two additional programs for the newly named Great Lakes Super Sprints presented by Engine Pro and ARP.

The first is the Perfit Corporation Lucky Dog Award. This program will consist of a $100 cash award to be given to a lucky competitor in each GLSS feature event in 2020. The A-Main competing racers will display the Perfit Corporation decal on their nose wing for all feature events and then a random drawing in victory lane will reveal the $100 cash winner of that evenings feature race. If the driver who is randomly selected displays the Perfit decal, then they are the fortunate winner. If by some chance, there is no eligible winner then the winnings will roll over to the next feature and becomes a $200 cash award.

The second marketing program is a new “Winners Circle” program. There will be several new marketing partners involved in this victory lane celebration at every 2020 Great Lakes Super Sprints presented by Engine Pro and ARP. The partners involved will be announced in the next month or two.

The owner and founder of GLSS Barry Marlow stated “I couldn’t be happier with the commitment The Perfit Corporation is making to the Great Lakes Sprint Family. I had done as much as I could on my own. However now with the Engine Pro Group joining us, we can continue to build our series and make Michigan sprint car racing better for the teams, the tracks and the fans! ”

Scott Overlund, Sales and Marketing Manager for The Perfit Corporation stated” we are just excited for the tremendous opportunity to be involved this upcoming season.” He also said “ we can’t wait for the 2020 season to arrive to get this tremendous partnership under way.”

The Great Lakes Sprint Family welcomes Comp Cams and Maxima as new supporting marketing partners and very excited to announce ARP’s involvement as a presenting sponsor with Engine Pro.

Go to www.greatlakessprints.com to follow all 3 series and keep up with the 2020 schedule, news and results. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for current events. To learn more about our presenting partners go to www.engineproparts.com , www.maximausa.com , www.arpbolts.com, www.compcams.com , and www.raceeng.com