Saturday December 7, 2019
417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series – Johnny Gilbertson
Beachlands Speedway – Dunedin, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jason Scott
Blue Ribbon Raceway – Kalkee, VIC – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars – Michael Tancredi
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Midget Cars – Rusty Whittaker
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Steven Lines
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Dave Eggins
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – James McFadden
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Midget Cars – Michael Pickens
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Kerry Madsen
Simpson Speedway – Bungador, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Mitchell Broome
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jason Bates
Wangratta Speedway – Wangratta, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Corey McCullagh
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – Zach Daum
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – International Sprintcar Series – Shane Stewart
Feature Winners: December 7, 2019
Saturday December 7, 2019