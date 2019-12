USCS announces 30+ race 2020 USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – December 13, 2019 – The United Sprint Car Series has announced a 30+ 2020 USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series schedule of events. The USCS Southern Thunder Tour will visit 13 different speedways in 6 Southeastern states from February 7th until November 14th.

For USCS rules and info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.

2020 USCS Southern Thunder Tour Regional Series Schedule as of 12/13/2019

Month/Day/Date Track/City/Town Region/Series

FEB THU 6 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL Practice

FRI 7 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL Nat+ST Bonus

SAT 8 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL Nat+ST Bonus

FEB THU 20 Oglethorpe Speedway Park, Pooler, GA Practice

FRI 21 Oglethorpe Speedway Park, Pooler, GA Nat+ST Bonus

SAT 22 Oglethorpe Speedway Park, Pooler, GA Nat+ST Bonus

APR FRI 3 Carolina Speedway, Gastonia, NC Southern

SAT 4 Travelers Rest Speedway, Travelers Rest, SC Southern

FRI 17 Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA Southern

SAT 18 Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC Southern

FRI 24 Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA ST vs MS

SAT 25 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN ST vs MS

MAY FRI 15 TBA TBA

SAT 16 TBA TBA

JUN FRI 12 Oglethorpe Speedway Park, Savannah, GA Southern

SAT 13 Cochran Motor Speedway, Cochran, GA Southern

FRI 19 TBA Southern

SAT 20 East Ala. Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL Southern

JULY FRI 10 Travelers Rest Speedway, Travelers Rest, SC Southern

SAT 11 Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA Southern

TUE 14 Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA ST+MS Bonus

FRI 17 Carolina Speedway, Gastonia, NC ST+MS Bonus

SAT 18 Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC (T) Southern

FRI 31 TBA TBA

AUG SAT 1 TBA TBA

FRI 14 Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA (T) Southern

SAT 15 Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA Southern

SEPT FRI 4 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN ST vs MS

SAT 5 I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN ST vs MS

SUN 6 Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL ST vs MS

FRI 11 Travelers Rest Speedway, Travelers Rest, SC Southern

SAT 12 Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC Southern

OCT FRI 23 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL MS+ST Bonus

SAT 24 North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL MS+ST Bonus

NOV FRI 6 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL NAT+ST Bonus

SAT 7 Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, FL NAT+ST Bonus

FRI 13 East Ala. Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL (T) ST+MS Bonus

SAT 14 East Ala. Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL (T) ST+MS Bonus

***All Races ARE COUNTED as National points events

Region series are abbreviated as MS = Mid-South, ST = Southern

