Sweet and Macedo Victorious at Valvoline Raceway

GRANVILLE, NSW (December 28, 2019) — Brad Sweet and Carson Macedo won feature events in the sprint and midget car divisions respectively on Saturday at Valvoline Raceway. Sweet and Macedo, both from California, were involved in back and forth races for the lead before claiming victory.
Sweet started sixth in the 30-lap sprint car feature and moved his way up to challenge Jamie Veal for the lead on lap 20. Sweet and Veal traded the lead back and forth before Sweet drove away the final two laps for the victory.
Macedo exchanged the lead with Sammy Walsh three times during the first half of the midget car feature Macedo took the lead for good on lap 13. Walsh and Michael Stewart round out the podium.
Sydney Ultimate Speedweek
Valvoline Raceway
Granville, NSW
Saturday December 28, 2019
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying Flight #1:
1. USA56-Aaron Reutzel, 12.508
2. NS21-Jordyn Brazier, 12.704
3. N54-Grant Tunks, 12.932
4. NS15-Daniel Cassidy, 12.961
5. N20-Troy Little, 13.091
6. D2-Ben Atkinson, 13.108
7. NS97-Luke Geering, 13.402
8. N56-Michael Saller, 13.422
9. VA21-Shaun Dobson, 13.498
10. N86-Ben Atkinson JR, 13.520
11. N72-Coby Elliott, 15.116
Qualifying Flight #2:
1. N92-Sam Walsh, 12.064
2. V35-Jamie Veal, 12.354
3. N78-Andrew Wright, 12.488
4. N53-Jessie Attard, 12.498
5. N48-Jackson Delamont, 12.676
6. N39-Jeremy Cross, 12.724
7. NS57-Brendan Scorgie, 12.840
8. NS6-Matt Geering, 12.854
9. N10-Luke Stirton, 13.241
10. N40-Chris Mcinerney, 13.538
11. N61-Mick Matchett, 14.123
12. NS4-Ian Madsen, 0.000
Qualifying Flight #3:
1. NQ7-Robbie Farr, 12.032
2. N99-Carson Macedo, 12.303
3. USA7-Brad Sweet, 12.512
4. N32-Warren Ferguson, 12.913
5. V5-Max Dumesny, 13.057
6. USA55-McKenna Haase, 13.237
7. NS71-Michael Stewart, 13.255
8. N22-James Thompson, 13.310
9. N52-Mark Attard, 13.375
10. NQ5-Danny Reidy, 13.441
11. V96-Andy Caruana, 13.562
12. N73-Darren Salmon, 13.788
13. N83-Peter O’Neill, 14.694
Qualifying Flight #4:
1. N47-Marcus Dumesny, 12.324
2. S63-Ryan Jones, 12.668
3. NZ69-Brett Sullivan, 12.965
4. N43-Alex Orr, 13.021
5. N16-Daniel Sayre, 13.057
6. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey, 13.111
7. N9-Lachlan Caunt, 13.316
8. N24-Blake Skipper, 13.418
9. N18-Guy Stanshall, 14.123
10. N88-Jimmy Matchett, 14.341
11. Q6-Mick Rowell, 14.868
Heat Race #1:
1. USA56-Aaron Reutzel
2. NS21-Jordyn Brazier
3. NS15-Daniel Cassidy
4. N54-Grant Tunks
5. VA21-Shaun Dobson
6. N20-Troy Little
7. NS97-Luke Geering
8. N72-Coby Elliott
9. N86-Ben Atkinson JR
10. D2-Ben Atkinson
DNS. N56-Michael Saller
DNS. N12-Thomas Jeffrey
Heat Race #2:
1. V35-Jamie Veal
2. N92-Sam Walsh
3. N53-Jessie Attard
4. N39-Jeremy Cross
5. N78-Andrew Wright
6. N48-Jackson Delamont
7. NS4-Ian Madsen
8. NS6-Matt Geering
9. NS57-Brendan Scorgie
10. N40-Chris Mcinerney
11. N10-Luke Stirton
12. N61-Mick Matchett
Heat Race #3:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. USA7-Brad Sweet
3. NQ7-Robbie Farr
4. V5-Max Dumesny
5. N32-Warren Ferguson
6. NS71-Michael Stewart
7. N22-James Thompson
8. NQ5-Danny Reidy
9. USA55-McKenna Haase
10. N73-Darren Salmon
11. N52-Mark Attard
12. N83-Peter O’Neill
DNS. V96-Andy Caruana
Heat Race #4:
1. N47-Marcus Dumesny
2. N43-Alex Orr
3. S63-Ryan Jones
4. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey
5. N16-Daniel Sayre
6. NZ69-Brett Sullivan
7. N24-Blake Skipper
8. N88-Jimmy Matchett
9. N18-Guy Stanshall
10. N9-Lachlan Caunt
DNS. Q6-Mick Rowell
B-Main:
1. NS71-Michael Stewart
2. N20-Troy Little
3. N48-Jackson Delamont
4. NS4-Ian Madsen
5. NS6-Matt Geering
6. NS57-Brendan Scorgie
7. N22-James Thompson
8. N73-Darren Salmon
9. NZ69-Brett Sullivan
10. N86-Ben Atkinson JR
11. N40-Chris Mcinerney
12. N61-Mick Matchett
13. USA55-McKenna Haase
14. N24-Blake Skipper
15. N83-Peter O’Neill
16. NS97-Luke Geering
17. N18-Guy Stanshall
18. N72-Coby Elliott
19. N88-Jimmy Matchett
DNS. NQ5-Danny Reidy
DNS. N52-Mark Attard
DNS. N56-Michael Saller
A-Main:
1. USA7-Brad Sweet
2. V35-Jamie Veal
3. N99-Carson Macedo
4. N47-Marcus Dumesny
5. NQ7-Robbie Farr
6. USA56-Aaron Reutzel
7. N43-Alex Orr
8. N54-Grant Tunks
9. USA0-Lynton Jeffrey
10. NS4-Ian Madsen
11. N39-Jeremy Cross
12. N53-Jessie Attard
13. NS21-Jordyn Brazier
14. NS71-Michael Stewart
15. N16-Daniel Sayre
16. N32-Warren Ferguson
17. V5-Max Dumesny
18. NS15-Daniel Cassidy
19. VA21-Shaun Dobson
20. N20-Troy Little
21. N78-Andrew Wright
22. N48-Jackson Delamont
23. N92-Sam Walsh
24. S63-Ryan Jones
Midget Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. N14-Nathan Smee
3. V21-Adam Wallis
4. N28-Dean Meadows
5. V72-Glen Shaw
6. N62-Dan Biner
7. N5-Andy Hassan
8. N32-Daniel Paterson
9. N66-Ben Morgan
Heat Race #2:
1. N51-Michael Stewart
2. N71-Sam Walsh
3. N15-DJ Raw
4. N41-Jordan Mackay
5. N36-Stephen Birkett
6. N69-Ayden Elliott
7. N34-Jeffrey Burns
8. N26-Jamie Hall
9. Q3-Cal Whatmore
Heat Race #3:
1. N97-Matthew Jackson
2. Q11-Charlie Brown
3. N78-Troy Jenkins
4. N57-Harley Smee
5. N58-Jeremy Evans
6. N8-Cameron Malouf
7. N74-Alan Day
8. N24-Clint Leibhardt
9. N4-Bob Jackson
DNS: N36-Stephen Birkett
Heat Race #4:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. N14-Nathan Smee
3. V21-Adam Wallis
4. N62-Dan Biner
5. V72-Glen Shaw
6. N32-Daniel Paterson
7. N28-Dean Meadows
8. N66-Ben Morgan
9. N5-Andy Hassan
Heat Race #5:
1. N71-Sam Walsh
2. N51-Michael Stewart
3. N15-DJ Raw
4. N69-Ayden Elliott
5. N26-Jamie Hall
6. Q3-Cal Whatmore
7. N36-Stephen Birkett
8. N34-Jeffrey Burns
9. N41-Jordan Mackay
Heat Race #6:
1. N57-Harley Smee
2. N97-Matthew Jackson
3. Q11-Charlie Brown
4. N78-Troy Jenkins
5. N4-Bob Jackson
6. N58-Jeremy Evans
7. N8-Cameron Malouf
8. N74-Alan Day
B-Main:
1. N4-Bob Jackson
2. N26-Jamie Hall
3. N5-Andy Hassan
4. Q3-Cal Whatmore
5. N66-Ben Morgan
6. N32-Daniel Paterson
A-Main:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. N71-Sam Walsh
3. N51-Michael Stewart
4. N97-Matthew Jackson
5. N14-Nathan Smee
6. N57-Harley Smee
7. N28-Dean Meadows
8. N4-Bob Jackson
9. N15-DJ Raw
10. N58-Jeremy Evans
11. N62-Dan Biner
12. N69-Ayden Elliott
13. N26-Jamie Hall
14. N36-Stephen Birkett
15. N8-Cameron Malouf
16. V72-Glen Shaw
17. N74-Alan Day
18. N34-Jeffrey Burns
19. N78-Troy Jenkins
20. N41-Jordan Mackay
21. N66-Ben Morgan
22. N5-Andy Hassan
DNS: Q11-Charlie Brown
DNS: V21-Adam Wallis