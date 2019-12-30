Cory Haas Parts Ways with Trone Outdoor Motorsports

From Fully Injected Motorsports:

YORK, Pa. (December 30, 2019) – Effective immediately, Cory Haas, a two-time winner in Central Pennsylvania during the 2019 season, has parted ways with Trone Outdoor Motorsports and car owner John Trone. In addition, the Dallastown-native plans to cut back his racing commitments to a partial schedule consisting of one event per weekend when the time allows.

“I’m truly thankful for everything John Trone has done for me, but it’s time to put more focus on my family and business,” Cory Haas expressed. “My kids are getting older and they are getting more and more involved with sports and other activities. I’ve missed a lot over the years, but I don’t want to do that anymore. Not to mention, work is busier now than it has ever been. It’s really important that I’m around a lot more often.”

Cory Haas and Trone Outdoor Motorsports were regulars on the Central Pennsylvania circuit for three seasons accumulating four victories; three at Williams Grove Speedway and one at Trail-Way Speedway.

“I could no longer give John (Trone) the type of commitment that he wanted,” Haas continued. “I wish him and his team success moving forward. I also want to thank the crew for all of their hard work and dedication. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.

“Racing is a huge part of who I am, so I haven’t completely shut out the possibility of building my own car to race once a weekend, but only time will tell. I may just move on. Regardless, I’m thankful for all of the opportunities presented to me.”