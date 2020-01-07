2020 Feature Win List Week One: Three Way Tie for the Lead

(January 7, 2020) — After one week of competition in the 2020 season three drivers are tied atop the feature win list with Buddy Kofoid, Donny Schatz, and Shane Stewart both have a pair of victories to their credit so far this season.

Schatz started the new year in victory lane at Archerfield Speedway in Brisbane, Queensland Australia on Wednesday January 1st. Schatz backed that win up with his first victory with the World Series Sprintcars on Saturday at Brisbane.

After a rough start to his Australian tour that saw him run out of fuel while contending for victory on two different occasions, Stewart racked up a pair of wins with the Maddington Toyota Sprint Car Series January 1st at Bunbury City Speedway and on Saturday January 4th at Attwell Park Speedway.

Kofoid scored both of his wins Saturday at Central Motor Speedway in Christchurch, New Zealand winning the sprint car gold cup and the “Salute to Goodie” main event.

Behind the lead trio 17 drivers are on the board with a single feature win including 2019 World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, Caarson Macedo, Cory Eliason, James McFadden, Kyle Larson, Michael Pickens, and Tyler Courtney.

2020 Feature Win List

Week #1

Updated 01/07/2020 at 7:00 a.m. EST

1. Buddy Kofoid – 2

2. Donny Schatz – 2

3. Shane Stewart – 2

4. Brad Sweet – 1

5. Carson Macedo – 1

6. Cory Eliason – 1

7. Daniel Storer – 1

8. James McFadden – 1

9. Keaton Dahm – 1

10. Kyle Larson – 1

11. Matt Jackson – 1

12. Matthew Leversedge – 1

13. Michael Pickens – 1

14. Nathan Smee – 1

15. Nick Hall – 1

16. Rodney Wood – 1

17. Tim King – 1

18. Tom Lumsden – 1

19. Tom Payet – 1

20. Tyler Courtney – 1