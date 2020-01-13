2020 Feature Win List Week Two: Schatz Takes the Lead

(January 14, 2020) — Donny Schatz took sole position of the top position on the 2020 Feature Win List following his preliminary feature victory during the Australian Sprintcar Open on Friday. Schatz has three feature wins to his credit this calendar year at Archerfield Speedway in Brisbane, Australia.

Buddy Kofoid, Carson Macedo, James McFadden, and Shane Stewart are all tied with two feature wins behind Schatz. 26 other drivers have registered a feature victory this season with a handful of tracks still to register winners during the second week of action.

Feature Win List Updated 01/13/2020 at 5:30 p.m. EST

The staff at TJSlideways.com spends a lot of time maintaining this list to be as accurate as possible. Not every track and/or series makes its results readily available. If you see a correction feel free to contact us with the proper information.

1. Donny Schatz – 3

2. Buddy Kofoid – 2

3. Carson Macedo – 2

4. James McFadden – 2

5. Shane Stewart – 2

6. Brad Sweet – 1

7. Brock Dean – 1

8. Callum Williamson – 1

9. Chris James – 1

10. Corey McCullagh – 1

11. Cory Eliason – 1

12. Daniel Storer – 1

13. Jake Ashworth – 1

14. Jamie Larsen – 1

15. Jason Bates – 1

16. Kalib Henry – 1

17. Keaton Dahm – 1

18. Kyle Larson – 1

19. Luke Dillon – 1

20. Matt Jackson – 1

21. Matt Mills – 1

22. Matthew Leversedge – 1

23. Michael Keen – 1

24. Michael Pickens – 1

25. Michael Stewart – 1

26. Nathan Smee – 1

27. Rodney Wood – 1

28. Tim King – 1

29. Tom Lumsden – 1

30. Tom Payet – 1

31. Tyler Courtney – 1