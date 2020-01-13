Gas City I-69 Speedway Banquet Tickets Are on Sale Now

GAS CITY, Ind., Jan. 9 – An awards banquet celebrating the 2019 season at Gas City I-69 Speedway is set for Saturday night, Jan. 25.

The banquet will be held at Eventfully Yours, located at 5243 South Adams Street (Hwy. 15) in Marion, Ind., with Peace and Plenty Catering providing the food and beverages for the evening’s festivities.

Tickets, priced at $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under, must be purchased in advance through the speedway’s website at GasCityI69Speedway.com or by sending a check to Gas City I-69 Speedway, 5871 East, 500 South, Gas City, Ind. 46933.

No tickets will be sold at the door.

Door prizes and a cash bar will also be offered to attendees.

The event will honor the top-10 drivers in four divisions, championship car owners, and Rookies of the Year. The top-five drivers in each division will receive trophies and point-fund money, while those finishing sixth through tenth will be recognized with trophies.

The top-10 drivers in each division are:

Non-Wing Sprint Cars: 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Tyler Hewitt, 3. Cole Ketcham, 4. Scotty Weir, 5. Clinton Boyles, 6. Adam Byrkett, 7. Brayden Clark, 8. Anthony D’Alessio, 9. Matt Westfall, 10. Tim Creech.

UMP Modifieds: 1. Scott Orr, 2. Bill Griffith, 3. Andy Bishop, 4. Derek Losh, 5. Clayton Bryant, 6. Jessica Sroufe, 7. Aaron Orr, 8. Dillon Nusbaum, 9. Tony Anderson, 10. Bub Roberts.

Street Stocks: 1. Andy Bishop, 2. Mike Fincher, 3. Larry Persinger, 4. Ron Flaugh, 5. Ervin Turner, 6. David Norman, 7. Chris Tippit, 8. J.J. Nordman, 9. Joey Spiewak, 10. Cale Ramey.

Hornets: 1. James Headley Jr., 2. Jacob Beard, 3. Randy Brommer, 4. James Headley, 5. Dustin Franks, 6. Brad Evans, 7. Joey Eastes Jr., 8. Jesse Arenas, 9. Stevie Clark, 10. Donnie Huddleston.

Rookies of the Year include Brayden Clark (sprint cars), Clayton Bryant (UMP modifieds), Dalton Bishop (street stocks) and Dustin Franks (hornets).

Dress is casual.