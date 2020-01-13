National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductees, Auction and Polls Ahead at Chili Bowl!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, January 7, 2020 – The non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation is gearing up for a big week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during the 34th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, presented by General Tire, January 13-18, 2020. The museum’s week will be highlighted by the announcement of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame’s “31st Class” on Tuesday, January 14, and its museum-benefit auction on Thursday, January 16. In addition, its three divisions of North American Sprint Car Poll awards will be announced January 15-17.

The auction benefits the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum as well as The Parent Child Center of Tulsa, and will take place on Thursday, January 16, at 11:30 a.m. inside the Tulsa State Fairgrounds’ River Spirit Expo Center in the bleachers in turn four. We will again have a huge assortment of unique and autographed memorabilia including signed items from Kyle Larson, Tony Stewart, Steve Kinser, Danny Lasoski, Shane Carson, Jeff Swindell, JJ Yeley, Rico Abreu, Brady Bacon, Dave Darland, Dominic Scelzi, the Kansas City Chiefs, Work’n Woody and more.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum executive director Bob Baker says, “We are very excited to be naming our National Sprint Car Hall of Fame ‘Class of 2020’ on Tuesday of Chili Bowl week. This will be our 31st induction banquet Saturday, May 30, and it will be a special event for the new inductees and our many past inductees. We have to thank Emmett Hahn, a National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee himself, and his team for continuing to allow us to have a presence at their week-long indoor midget car racing event. We will also have a booth back in the trade show every day at the Chili Bowl, assorted items from our museum store for sale. Memberships to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum will also be available for sale. We also invite everyone to see our latest raffle sprint car from Speedway Motors and EMi. Who knows? You may purchase your lucky ticket to win the car at this year’s Chili Bowl!”

Intermission announcements of the museum’s 2019 North American Sprint Car Poll awards will also be made each night of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals on the following schedule: Wednesday – Non-Wing, Thursday – 360’s, Friday – 410’s and Thomas J. Schmeh Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Sport.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!