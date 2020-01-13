Russell Motorsports Inc. releases diverse schedule for the Placerville Speedway in 2020

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – January 9, 2020…Set to enter year five under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway has released its schedule of events for the upcoming 55th season of competition.

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

The 2020 season fires-off with the return of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network during the “Gold Strike Stampede” on Saturday March 7th. The ASCS National Tour last visited Placerville Speedway in 2012 and should be a great way to open the year with the best of California looking to take the top prize from the travelers.

A total of 16 weekly championship point races will be held throughout the season, with points paying divisions comprised of Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Limited Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks. Last season saw Andy Forsberg, Ray Trimble, Nick Baldwin and Ryan Murphy bring home track championships in their respective classes. The weekly action will open on March 21st and concludes on September 19th.

The popular “Marcel Cassulo Classic” featuring both the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, and the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series returns on Saturday June 6th. The top drivers in Winged 410 and Winged 360 Sprint Car racing from around the Golden State will all grace the red clay in one huge evening of competition.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour will also open their fourth season of action at Placerville Speedway during the “Spring Fever Frenzy” on Saturday March 28th, while the King of the West-NARC Series returns to the track for the “Gold Country Showdown” during a special Wednesday showcase on August 26th.

Continuing to gain steam the fourth annual “Nor-Cal Posse Shootout” returns once again with a slight twist, as it moves to a Summer date on Friday and Saturday June 26th and 27th. Non-sanctioned Winged 360 Sprint Cars will headline the two-night card with more details to follow as the event gets closer. The Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association will also be in action each night at the shootout, guaranteeing a pit area full of race cars.

For the first time the USAC West Coast Wingless 360 Sprint Cars will invade the bullring for a pair of events, with those occurring on July 11th and October 10th. Both shows will also be paired with the USAC Western States Midgets and Wingless BCRA Midget Lites, giving Nor-Cal fans a full night of traditional Sprint Car and Midget action. The Placerville fan base will also enjoy a trio of visits by the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour and a pair of non-sanctioned Wingless Spec Sprint events throughout the season.

The traveling IMCA All-Star Modified Tour will also make an appearance at Placerville Speedway on Saturday April 25th for the annual “Tilford Tribute.” Also competing at the Tilford this year will be IMCA Sport Mods, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks.

One of the more anticipated events of the season will be the second annual Elk Grove Ford “Hangtown 100” in November. The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and USAC Western States Midgets will tackle the speedway for what is scheduled to be three exciting nights of competition, while the Wicked Energy Gum NW Focus Midgets round out the bill. Confirmation of the exact dates will be out ASAP.

Among the other special events that highlight the schedule include the 17th annual Tribute to Al Hinds on March 21st, Mountain Democrat Kids Bike Night on June 13th, the annual Freedom Fireworks showcase on Independence Day, the 15th annual Mark Forni Classic on July 18th, Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night on July 25th, Legends Night on August 8th, the Carnett Clash on August 15th and the Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour on September 25th and 26th.

A test and tune will be held on Saturday March 14th with the pit gate opening at noon. Cars will have track time from 2pm-6pm and the grandstands will be closed to the public. The annual championship awards banquet will occur on Saturday December 12th.

Placerville Speedway season passes are available, include a reserved seat and feature an extensive savings as opposed to purchasing each week. A season ticket is good for 23 total events, excluding the ASCS National show, the El Dorado County Fair, Monster Trucks and the Hangtown 100. An adult season pass can be purchased for $330 or with a parking pass for $445. When breaking down the season pass savings, you can take in the action for under $15 a night. Passes are also available for seniors, military, juniors and children. Season passes will be available at www.placervillespeedway.com

We are pleased to have returning sponsors confirmed for 2020 including Red Hawk Casino, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships and Hoosier Racing Tires, along with new partners Pure Crop 1 and Hangtown Gun Range. Negotiations are currently taking place with several additional companies and will be announced in the future.

Join over 13,000 followers of the track on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2020 season. You can also find us on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Placerville Speedway 2020 Schedule

Celebrating 55 years of Grassroots Racing

Saturday March 7: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association | Gold Strike Stampede

Saturday March 14: Test and Tune | 2pm-6pm with pit gate opening at noon. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 21: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites | 17th annual Tribute to Al Hinds/ Championship Opener

Saturday March 28: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, BCRA Midget Lites | Spring Fever Frenzy

Saturday April 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | First Responders Night

Saturday April 11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday April 18: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Midget Lites | Red Hawk Casino Night

Saturday April 25: IMCA All-Star Modified Tour, IMCA Sport Mods, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Tilford Tribute

Saturday May 2: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks, Wingless 600 Micros and Vintage Hard Tops | Coors Light Night

Saturday May 9: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Mini Trucks and BCRA Midget Lites | Mother’s Day Madness

Saturday May 30: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Dads and Grads Night

Saturday June 6: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards | Marcel Cassulo Classic

Saturday June 13: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites | Mtn. Democrat Kids Bike Night

Friday June 19: El Dorado County Fair | Mutton Bustin’ and Rodeo

Saturday June 20: El Dorado County Fair | Wheelbarrow Races

Sunday June 21: El Dorado County Fair | Rubicon Rock Crawl

Friday June 26: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Fourth annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout

Saturday June 27: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Fourth annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout

Saturday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 11: USAC West Coast Wingless 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets and Wingless BCRA Midget Lites | Gold Dust Fever

Saturday July 18: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Non-Sanctioned Wingless Spec Sprints | 15th annual Mark Forni Classic

Saturday July 25: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Vintage Hard Tops | Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday August 8: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars and Non-Sanctioned Wingless Spec Sprints | Legends Night

Saturday August 15: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Vintage Hard Tops | Carnett Clash

Wednesday August 26: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Gold Country Showdown

Saturday August 29: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites | Big Trophy Night

Saturday September 19: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Ladies Night/ Championship Finale

Friday September 25: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Saturday September 26: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Saturday October 10: USAC West Coast Wingless 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets and Wingless BCRA Midget Lites | Prospector Pandemonium

TBA November: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets/ USAC Western States Midgets and NW Focus Midgets | Hangtown 100

Saturday December 12: Night of Champions Awards Banquet