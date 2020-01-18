Kalib Henry Wins $10,000 Top Prize at the Allstar Challenge

JANCOURT EAST, VIC (January 18, 2020) – Kalib Henry from Citrus Heights, California scores the $10,000 to win victory Saturday night during the Allstars Challenge with the Australian Sprintcar Allstars Series at Simpson Speedway. Henry took the lead from Shane Stewart on lap 19 and held off Tim Kaeding for the victory.
Kaeding, Stweart, and Tim Shaffer all were disqualified for not going to the scales immediately following the main event.
The disqualification of the American trio moved Matthew Reed and Jordyn Charge up to the podium. Breten Farrer and John Vogels rounded out the top five.
Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Allstars Challenge
Simpson Speedway
Jancourt East, VIC
Saturday January 18, 2020
Qualifying:
1. USA6-Tim Kaeding, 12.078
2. V90-Corey McCullagh, 12.231
3. VA29-Brett Milburn, 12.280
4. V29-Michael Tancredi, 12.289
5. USA4-Kalib Henry, 12.361
6. V83-Chris Solomon, 12.450
7. V39-Brett Smith, 12.472
8. SA33-Mark Caruso, 12.503
9. N36-Eddie Lumbar, 12.558
10. V70-John Vogels, 12.572
11. USA19-Tim Shaffer, 12.581
12. V78-Chris Cambell, 12.590
13. NT7-Matthew Reed, 12.608
14. VA8-Daniel Evans, 12.626
15. V34-Brenten Farrer, 12.659
16. USA3-Shane Stewart, 12.670
17. V60-Jordyn Charge, 12.670
18. SA32-Ben Gartner, 12.703
19. SA14-Brendan Quinn, 12.754
20. S8-Terry Pitt, 12.755
21. V65-Kane Newcombe, 12.764
22. V4-Phil Lock, 12.782
23. VA75-David Donegan, 12.847
24. NT26-Tony Moule, 12.858
25. WA60-Tim Van Ginneken, 12.860
26. SA22-Chad Ely, 12.878
27. V7-Paul Soloman, 12.891
28. SA96-Brendan Guerin, 12.891
29. V16-James Wren, 12.920
30. SA11-Scot Enderl, 12.927
31. VA 99-Corey Sandow, 12.995
32. V57-Troy Hose, 13.047
33. V75-Mitch Smith, 13.057
34. NT4-Jamie McInnes, 13.229
35. VA91-Daniel Scott, 13.250
36. V49-Ricky Clarke, 13.261
37. SA95-Jarman Dalitz, 13.314
38. VA2-Boyd Harris, 13.361
39. VA10-Steven Loader, 13.415
40. V56-James Aronyosi, 13.673
Heat Race #1:
1. USA6-Tim Kaeding
2. USA4-Kalib Henry
3. V60-Jordyn Charge
4. NT7-Matthew Reed
5. V65-Kane Newcombe
6. WA60-Tim Van Ginneken
7. N36-Eddie Lumbar
8. SA95-Jarman Dalitz
9. V75-Mitch Smith
10. V16-James Wren
Heat Race #2:
1. VA8-Daniel Evans
2. V83-Chris Solomon
3. V4-Phil Lock
4. V90-Corey McCullagh
5. V70-John Vogels
6. SA22-Chad Ely
7. SA11-Scot Enderl
8. SA32-Ben Gartner
9. NT4-Jamie McInnes
10. VA2-Boyd Harris
Heat Race #3:
1. VA29-Brett Milburn
2. V34-Brenten Farrer
3. USA19-Tim Shaffer
4. SA14-Brendan Quinn
5. V39-Brett Smith
6. V7-Paul Soloman
7. VA 99-Corey Sandow
8. VA75-David Donegan
9. VA91-Daniel Scott
DNF. VA10-Steven Loader
Heat Race #4:
1. USA3-Shane Stewart
2. V29-Michael Tancredi
3. V78-Chris Cambell
4. S8-Terry Pitt
5. SA96-Brendan Guerin
6. V49-Ricky Clarke
7. V56-James Aronyosi
8. SA33-Mark Caruso
9. NT26-Tony Moule
Heat Race #5:
1. V75-Mitch Smith
2. V60-Jordyn Charge
3. USA6-Tim Kaeding
4. SA11-Scot Enderl
5. VA2-Boyd Harris
6. N36-Eddie Lumbar
7. VA8-Daniel Evans
8. V83-Chris Solomon
9. WA60-Tim Van Ginneken
10. V4-Phil Lock
Heat Race #6:
1. SA95-Jarman Dalitz
2. SA14-Brendan Quinn
3. USA19-Tim Shaffer
4. VA29-Brett Milburn
5. USA4-Kalib Henry
6. V7-Paul Soloman
7. V65-Kane Newcombe
8. NT7-Matthew Reed
DNF. V16-James Wren
DNF. VA91-Daniel Scott
Heat Race #7:
1. SA96-Brendan Guerin
2. V29-Michael Tancredi
3. V34-Brenten Farrer
4. VA10-Steven Loader
5. V39-Brett Smith
6. V78-Chris Cambell
7. V49-Ricky Clarke
8. S8-Terry Pitt
9. VA 99-Corey Sandow
10. VA75-David Donegan
Heat Race #8:
1. SA22-Chad Ely
2. USA3-Shane Stewart
3. NT26-Tony Moule
4. V70-John Vogels
5. V90-Corey McCullagh
6. SA33-Mark Caruso
7. NT4-Jamie McInnes
8. SA32-Ben Gartner
9. V56-James Aronyosi
Shootout #1:
1. USA4-Kalib Henry
2. V90-Corey McCullagh
Shootout #2:
1. USA3-Shane Stewart
2. USA4-Kalib Henry
Shootout #3:
1. USA3-Shane Stewart
2. VA29-Brett Milburn
Shootout #4:
1. USA3-Shane Stewart
2. V29-Michael Tancredi
Shootout #5:
1. USA6-Tim Kaeding
2. USA3-Shane Stewart
C-Main:
1. NT26-Tony Moule
2. VA75-David Donegan
3. VA2-Boyd Harris
4. VA 99-Corey Sandow
5. VA10-Steven Loader
B-Main:
1. SA22-Chad Ely
2. SA96-Brendan Guerin
3. NT7-Matthew Reed
4. SA95-Jarman Dalitz
5. SA11-Scot Enderl
6. V7-Paul Soloman
7. N36-Eddie Lumbar
8. S8-Terry Pitt
9. V65-Kane Newcombe
10. V4-Phil Lock
11. NT26-Tony Moule
12. SA33-Mark Caruso
13. V49-Ricky Clarke
14. VA 99-Corey Sandow
15. VA75-David Donegan
16. V75-Mitch Smith
17. NT4-Jamie McInnes
18. VA2-Boyd Harris
19. SA32-Ben Gartner
20. V78-Chris Cambell
A-Main:
1. USA4-Kalib Henry
2. NT7-Matthew Reed
3. V60-Jordyn Charge
4. V83-Chris Solomon
5. V34-Brenten Farrer
6. V70-John Vogels
7. VA8-Daniel Evans
8. V7-Paul Soloman
9. SA95-Jarman Dalitz
10. SA22-Chad Ely
11. V29-Michael Tancredi
12. V39-Brett Smith
13. SA11-Scot Enderl
14. VA29-Brett Milburn
15. SA14-Brendan Quinn
16. V90-Corey McCullagh
17. SA96-Brendan Guerin
18. USA6-Tim Kaeding
19. USA19-Tim Shaffer
20. USA3-Shane Stewart