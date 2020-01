MT. GAMBIER, VIC (January 23, 2020) — The Kings Challenge slated for Thursday at Borderline Speedway was rained out following eight heat race events. The event was the second this week in Victoria that was interrupted by rain after preliminary action. The event will not be rescheduled.

The Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic will take place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Premier Speedway. Split fields will take part in action Friday and Saturday leading into the finale on Sunday.