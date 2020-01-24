Bogucki Wins Opening Night of the 2020 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (January 24, 2020) — Scott Bogucki scored the opening night victory during the 48th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic Friday night at Premier Speedway. Bogucki held off multiple challenges by James McFadden for the victory. McFadden, Tim Kaeding, Robbie Farr, and Ben Ellement rounded out the top five.
Other than Kaeding it waas a tought night for the Americans with Kyle Larson was forced to the infield during the B-Main while running in a transfer position. Shane Stewart and Buddy Kofoid also brought out caution flags during the main event and retired from the event finishing in 15th and 16th positions.
Full rundown will be posted later today.
48th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, VIC
Friday January 24, 2020
Feature:
1. W27 – Scott Bogucki
2. W17 – James McFadden,
3. VA6 – Tim Kaeding
4. NQ7 – Robbie Farr
5. W53 – Ben Ellement
6. N20 – Troy Little
7. W11 – Jason Kendrick
8. V40 – Rusty Hickman
9. V25 – Jack Lee
10. N57 – Marcus Dumesny
11. V98 – Peter Doukas
12. Q17 – Luke Oldfield
13. V68 – Brett Milburn
14. Q54 – Richard Morgan
15. S97 – Buddy Kofoid
16. V3 – Shane Stewart
17. D2 – Ben Atkinson
18. V34 – Brenten Farrer
19. S81 – Luke Dillon
20. S13 – Brock Hallett
21. T22 – Jock Goodyer
22. V60 – Jordyn Charge
23. V65 – Mitchell Gee
24. S15 – Aiden Hall