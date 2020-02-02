Photo Gallery: Top Gun Sprint Cars Saturday at East Bay East Bay Raceway Park, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Top Gun Sprintcar Series Hayden Campbell (#5), Joe Zuczek (#50), and Garrett Green (#3) try to race three wide Saturday at East Bay Raceway Park. (Jim Denhamer photo) Garrett Green won both sprint car features during 2020 Speed Weeks with the Top Gun Sprint Car Series at East Bay Raceway Park. (Jim Denhamer photo) Freddie McCall (#1), Bruce Durden (#17), and A.J. Mattox (#3). (Jim Denhamer photo) Garrett Green. (Jim Denhamer photo) Joe Zuczek (#50), Danny Sams III (#1*), and Justin Webster (#21) racing for position on Saturday at East Bay Raceway Park. (Jim Denhamer photo) Tim Fricke (#43MB), A.J. Maddox (#3A), and Shane Butler (#18) racing for position on Saturday at East Bay Raceway Park. (Jim Denhamer photo) Danny Sams III (#1*) racing with Kyle Connery (#91). (Jim Denhamer photo) Hayden Campbell (#5) leads Kyle Connery (#91) and Shane Butler (#18) Saturday at Esst Bay Raceway Park. (Jim Denhamer photo) The parade lap before Saturday’s main event for the Top Gun Sprint Car Series at East Bay Raceway Park. (Jim Denhamer photo) Luke Hill (#41), Harley Zimmerman (#00), and Andrew Griffin (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) Hayden Campbell (#5), Joe Zuczek (#50), and Garrett Green (#3) try to race three wide Saturday at East Bay Raceway Park. (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Webster (#21) and Shane Butler (#18). (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Garrett Green Scores Second Win of the Weekend with the Top Gun Sprint Cars Photo Gallery: Top Gun Sprint Car Series Thursday at East Bay Raceway Park Garrett Green Wins Thursday Top Gun Feature at East Bay Harley Zimmerman Wins Top Gun Feature at East Bay Robbie Smith Wins Top Gun Feature at East Bay East Bay Raceway ParkPhoto GalleryTop Gun Sprint Car Series