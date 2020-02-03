AFCS Sprint Series 2020

By Duane Hancock

The AFCS Sprint Series is getting excited to kick off its sophomore season. Once again, there will be several bonuses during the season starting with the AFCS 410 Series hosting at least 6 $4000 to win shows (May 15, May 16, June 5, June 6, July 24, July 25) and a big $5000 to win season final September 12.

New for the 2020 season, the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Race Products presented by Baumann Auto Group AFCS 410 Series will expand to 20 races. All of the Attica events will be live on a world wide web network to be announced soon. Another change, the 410 events will follow the same format (Attica’s format) at both tracks this season with the ONLY exception being Fremont still qualifying one car at a time after hot laps. The chase for the AFCS 410 championship starts Friday April 17th at Attica Raceway Park and Saturday April 18th at Fremont Speedway with a $500 bonus for quick time each night in memory of George Fisher.

The AFCS 305 Sprint Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales is currently looking for a headlining title sponsor to join Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales for the 2020 season. Just like the 410 series, the 305s will expand by 2 races in 2020 for a total of 16 races this season. Once again, there will be several bonuses as well for the 305s with at least 6 $1000 to win shows (May 15, May 16, June 26, June 27, August 21, September 12) during the season. All of the Attica 305 Series events will broadcast live as well on a world wide web network to be announced soon. The AFCS 305 championship chase kicks off Friday May 15th at Attica Raceway Park and Saturday May 16th at Fremont Speedway.

Added to both series in 2020 will be a nightly hard luck award, joining the Jack’s All Out Hard Charger Award brought to you by super AFCS race fan Jack Fortney.

To keep updated on all the AFCS Sprint Series news visit our website www.afcssprints.com , follow us on Facebook at AFCS Sprint Series, Twitter @AFCS_Sprints and look for our soon to be released Instagram and Snap Chat pages.

For more information on becoming a marketing partner with the AFCS Sprint Series email us at afcssprints@gmail.com or contact Series Director Duane Hancock at 419-553-6746