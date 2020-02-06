IRA and FloRacing Team Up

From Gared Tennyson

Daytona Beach, FL (Feb 4, 2020) – The Bumper To Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series is entering the world of online streaming and digital exposure in a big way. FloSports, an innovator in live sports streaming and original content, will be on hand to broadcast the live action from each and every point event on the 2020 IRA Outlaw Sprints schedule exclusively at www.floracing.com. The live coverage begins in early April as IRA begins its 53rd season.

“The IRA produces some of the best racing in the country, and while fans in the upper Midwest already know that, thanks to FloRacing, the rest of the country will discover what we’ve known for a long time,” said longtime IRA President Steve Sinclair. “We’re really excited to show off what we’ve built here in Wisconsin, and now everyone can see firsthand the great racing that IRA produces on their TV, tablet, and phone. If you can’t get to one of our many outstanding venues to see IRA do their thing live, FloRacing has you covered. I’m extremely excited about this partnership and appreciate the commitment FloRacing is making to motorsports.”

To access live and on-demand racing action from the IRA Outlaw Sprints, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Sprint car fans can see all the All Star Circuit of Champions, and USAC action too. Plus a bunch of late-model racing, and exciting specials from Eldora Speedway and East Bay Raceway too. And remember sprint car action kicks off in Florida this week with the All Stars, while late-models go trackside at East Bay. And the following week USAC kicks off their 2020 season in the Sunshine State too. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on IOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Streaming more than 10,000 live competitions per year, FloSports continues to emerge as the global leader in live, in-depth, and on demand digital coverage for passionate sports fans.