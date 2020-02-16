Bacon Scores Second Win During Winter Dirt Games

OCALA, FL (February 15, 2020) — Brady Bacon picked up his second victory of the weekend Saturday at Bubba Raceway Park during the Winter Dirt Games XI with the USAC National Sprint Car Championship. Bacon caught early leader Chase Stockon on lap 13 and held multiple challenges after a late race restart from Chris Windom, exchanging the lead multiple times before Bacon secured the top position on the final lap. Windom held on for second while Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, and Justin Grant rounded out the top five.
USAC Amsoil Sprint Car National Championship
Winter Dirt Games XI
Bubba Raceway Park
Ocala, Florida
Saturday February 15, 2020
Fatheadz Eyewear/EPA Photography Qualifying:
1. C.J. Leary, 1, Gile-13.845
2. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.873
3. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-13.873
4. Carson Short, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-13.877
5. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-13.884
6. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-13.925
7. Logan Seavey, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-13.925
8. Dennis Gile, 13, Gile-13.933
9. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-13.977
10. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-13.981
11. Dave Darland, 36d, EZR/Curb-Agajanian-14.076
12. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-14.099
13. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-14.157
14. Katlynn Leer, 77K, Leer-14.186
15. Chris Phillips, 6p, Phillips-14.219
16. Dustin Clark, 75, Clark-14.337
17. Kyle Robbins, 17R, KR-14.385
18. Scotty Weir, 22, Goodnight-14.408
19. Mario Clouser, 6, Clouser-14.414
20. Kory Schudy, 28K, Sawyer-14.416
21. Stephen Schnapf, 61m, Edwards-14.442
22. Kent Schmidt, 5K, KO-14.459
23. Tyler Gunn, 68G, Gunn-14.472
24. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-14.512
25. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin-14.514
26. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-14.612
27. Harley Burns, 16, Burns-14.945
28. Anthony D’Alessio, 01, D’Alessio/Parallax-15.474
29. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-NT
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #1: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature)
1. Logan Seavey
2. Kyle Cummins
3. Carson Short
4. C.J. Leary
5. Mario Clouser
6. Anton Hernandez
7. Anthony D’Alessio
8. Dustin Clark
9. Kent Schmidt
10. Matt Westfall NT
CSI Heat Race #2: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature)
1. Dave Darland
2. Chris Windom
3. Justin Grant
4. Kyle Robbins
5. Dennis Gile
6. Katlynn Leer
7. Kory Schudy
8. Brandon Mattox
9. Tyler Gunn
10. Robert Bell NT
Autometer Heat Race #3: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature)
1. Chris Phillips
2. Chase Stockon
3. Kevin Thomas Jr.
4. Scotty Weir
5. Sterling Cling
6. Stephen Schnapf
7. Matt Goodnight
8. Brady Bacon
9. Harley Burns.
Time: 1:55.355
Indy Race Parts Semi Feature: (12 laps, top-7 transfer to the feature)
1. Brady Bacon
2. Anton Hernandez
3. Katlynn Leer
4. Kory Schudy
5. Stephen Schnapf
6. Tyler Gunn
7. Anthony D’Alessio
8. Harley Burns
9. Matt Westfall
10. Matt Goodnight
11. Brandon Mattox
12. Dustin Clark. NT
Feature: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses)
1. Brady Bacon (9)
2. Chris Windom (3)
3. Logan Seavey (1)
4. Chase Stockon (2)
5. Justin Grant (5)
6. Carson Short (4)
7. C.J. Leary (6)
8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11)
9. Kyle Cummins (12)
10. Dennis Gile (10)
11. Dave Darland (7)
12. Mario Clouser (17)
13. Stephen Schnapf (19)
14. Anton Hernandez (21)
15. Matt Westfall (24)
16. Kory Schudy (18)
17. Scotty Weir (16)
18. Kyle Robbins (15)
19. Anthony D’Alessio (22)
20. Chris Phillips (8)
21. Sterling Cling (13)
22. Brandon Mattox (23)
23. Tyler Gunn (20)
24. Katlynn Leer (14)
**Kent Schmidt flipped during the first heat. Katlynn Leer flipped on lap 28 of the feature.
Feature Lap Leaders: Laps 1-12 Chase Stockon, Laps 13-30 Brady Bacon.
KSE Racing Products/Prosource Hard Charger: Brady Bacon (9th to 1st)
Wilwood Brakes 13th Place Finisher: Stephen Schnapf
Saldana Racing Products First Non-Transfer: Harley Burns
Prosource Hard Work Award: Anthony D’Alessio