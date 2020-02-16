Bacon Scores Second Win During Winter Dirt Games

OCALA, FL (February 15, 2020) — Brady Bacon picked up his second victory of the weekend Saturday at Bubba Raceway Park during the Winter Dirt Games XI with the USAC National Sprint Car Championship. Bacon caught early leader Chase Stockon on lap 13 and held multiple challenges after a late race restart from Chris Windom, exchanging the lead multiple times before Bacon secured the top position on the final lap. Windom held on for second while Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, and Justin Grant rounded out the top five.

USAC Amsoil Sprint Car National Championship

Winter Dirt Games XI

Bubba Raceway Park

Ocala, Florida

Saturday February 15, 2020

Fatheadz Eyewear/EPA Photography Qualifying:

1. C.J. Leary, 1, Gile-13.845

2. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.873

3. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-13.873

4. Carson Short, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-13.877

5. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-13.884

6. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-13.925

7. Logan Seavey, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-13.925

8. Dennis Gile, 13, Gile-13.933

9. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-13.977

10. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-13.981

11. Dave Darland, 36d, EZR/Curb-Agajanian-14.076

12. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-14.099

13. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-14.157

14. Katlynn Leer, 77K, Leer-14.186

15. Chris Phillips, 6p, Phillips-14.219

16. Dustin Clark, 75, Clark-14.337

17. Kyle Robbins, 17R, KR-14.385

18. Scotty Weir, 22, Goodnight-14.408

19. Mario Clouser, 6, Clouser-14.414

20. Kory Schudy, 28K, Sawyer-14.416

21. Stephen Schnapf, 61m, Edwards-14.442

22. Kent Schmidt, 5K, KO-14.459

23. Tyler Gunn, 68G, Gunn-14.472

24. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-14.512

25. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin-14.514

26. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-14.612

27. Harley Burns, 16, Burns-14.945

28. Anthony D’Alessio, 01, D’Alessio/Parallax-15.474

29. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-NT

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #1: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature)

1. Logan Seavey

2. Kyle Cummins

3. Carson Short

4. C.J. Leary

5. Mario Clouser

6. Anton Hernandez

7. Anthony D’Alessio

8. Dustin Clark

9. Kent Schmidt

10. Matt Westfall NT

CSI Heat Race #2: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature)

1. Dave Darland

2. Chris Windom

3. Justin Grant

4. Kyle Robbins

5. Dennis Gile

6. Katlynn Leer

7. Kory Schudy

8. Brandon Mattox

9. Tyler Gunn

10. Robert Bell NT

Autometer Heat Race #3: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature)

1. Chris Phillips

2. Chase Stockon

3. Kevin Thomas Jr.

4. Scotty Weir

5. Sterling Cling

6. Stephen Schnapf

7. Matt Goodnight

8. Brady Bacon

9. Harley Burns.

Time: 1:55.355

Indy Race Parts Semi Feature: (12 laps, top-7 transfer to the feature)

1. Brady Bacon

2. Anton Hernandez

3. Katlynn Leer

4. Kory Schudy

5. Stephen Schnapf

6. Tyler Gunn

7. Anthony D’Alessio

8. Harley Burns

9. Matt Westfall

10. Matt Goodnight

11. Brandon Mattox

12. Dustin Clark. NT

Feature: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses)

1. Brady Bacon (9)

2. Chris Windom (3)

3. Logan Seavey (1)

4. Chase Stockon (2)

5. Justin Grant (5)

6. Carson Short (4)

7. C.J. Leary (6)

8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11)

9. Kyle Cummins (12)

10. Dennis Gile (10)

11. Dave Darland (7)

12. Mario Clouser (17)

13. Stephen Schnapf (19)

14. Anton Hernandez (21)

15. Matt Westfall (24)

16. Kory Schudy (18)

17. Scotty Weir (16)

18. Kyle Robbins (15)

19. Anthony D’Alessio (22)

20. Chris Phillips (8)

21. Sterling Cling (13)

22. Brandon Mattox (23)

23. Tyler Gunn (20)

24. Katlynn Leer (14)

**Kent Schmidt flipped during the first heat. Katlynn Leer flipped on lap 28 of the feature.

Feature Lap Leaders: Laps 1-12 Chase Stockon, Laps 13-30 Brady Bacon.

KSE Racing Products/Prosource Hard Charger: Brady Bacon (9th to 1st)

Wilwood Brakes 13th Place Finisher: Stephen Schnapf

Saldana Racing Products First Non-Transfer: Harley Burns

Prosource Hard Work Award: Anthony D’Alessio