Macedo Wins the 2020 Australian Speedcar Title

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (February 29, 2020) — Carson Macedo can add the honor of running the #1AU on his speedcar to his career highlights after winning Saturday’s Australian Speedcar Title at Premier Speedway. Macedo led all 40-laps of Saturday’s finale to best fellow American Alex Bright for the victory. New Zealand title winner Michael Pickens ran second for a large portion of the main event before blowing a right rear tire and making contact with the fence, ending his night.
The victory was Macedo’s fourth this season driving for Sean Dyson with three wins coming in speedcar competition and one in the winged 410 sprint car during the 2020 calendar year.
2020 Australian Speedcar Title
Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, VIC
Saturday February 29, 2020
Heat Race #13:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. W7-Tom Payet
3. V97-Kaidon Brown
4. N11-Jay Waugh
5. V71-Domain Ramsay
6. N78-Troy Jenkins
7. V27-Dillon Ghent
8. V75c-Shannon McQueen
9. T12-Mitchell Freeman
10. V55-Toby Smith
Heat Race #14:
1. NZ1-Michael Pickens
2. V39-Nick Parker
3. S6-Kaleb Currie
4. W26-Keenan Fleming
5. V26-Taylor Gore
6. N40-Dave Lambert
7. N24-Clint Leibhardt
8. S71-Troy Ware
DNS. V75ok-Michelle Decker
Heat Race #15:
1. N51-Michael Stewart
2. W4-Alex Bright
3. N14-Nathan Smee
4. Q89-Rusty Whittaker
5. V17-Mitch Whiting
6. S88-Todd Wigzell
7. N42-Warren Ferguson
8. V8-Jack Day
9. N57-Harley Smee
10. V10m-Caleb Mills
Heat Race #16:
1. V21-Adam Wallis
2. T91-Brock Webster
3. V22-Joseph Lostitch
4. V12-Justin McMinn
5. S57-Robert Heard
6. V23-Matt Jackson
7. S83-Brett Ireland
8. V9-Mathew Balcombe
9. N34-Jeffrey Burns
10. W23-Glen Mears
Pole Shuffle Round #1:
1. T91-Brock Webster
2. S83-Brett Ireland
Pole Shuffle Round #2:
1. T91-Brock Webster
2. S6-Kaleb Currie
Pole Shuffle Round #3:
1. V97-Kaidon Brown
2. T91-Brock Webster
Pole Shuffle Round #4:
1. V97-Kaidon Brown
2. Q89-Rusty Whittaker
Pole Shuffle Round #5:
1. V97-Kaidon Brown
2. W4-Alex Bright
Pole Shuffle Round #6:
1. NZ1-Michael Pickens
2. V97-Kaidon Brown
Pole Shuffle Round #7:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. NZ1-Michael Pickens
Pole Shuffle Round #8:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. NZ1-Michael Pickens
B-Main #1:
1. N11-Jay Waugh
2. N51-Michael Stewart
3. V27-Dillon Ghent
4. V23-Matt Jackson
5. W26-Keenan Fleming
6. W23-Glen Mears
7. N34-Jeffrey Burns
8. T12-Mitchell Freeman
9. V8-Jack Day
10. N40-Dave Lambert
B-Main #2:
1. W7-Tom Payet
2. S71-Troy Ware
3. S57-Robert Heard
4. N24-Clint Leibhardt
5. V26-Taylor Gore
6. N42-Warren Ferguson
7. V9-Mathew Balcombe
8. S88-Todd Wigzell
9. V75c-Shannon McQueen
A-Main:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. W4-Alex Bright
3. S6-Kaleb Currie
4. W7-Tom Payet
5. V21-Adam Wallis
6. Q89-Rusty Whittaker
7. V12-Justin McMinn
8. N78-Troy Jenkins
9. N11-Jay Waugh
10. S57-Robert Heard
11. V39-Nick Parker
12. S83-Brett Ireland
13. V27-Dillon Ghent
14. V26-Taylor Gore
15. N14-Nathan Smee
16. V22-Joseph Lostitch
17. N24-Clint Leibhardt
18. N51-Michael Stewart
19. S71-Troy Ware
20. V23-Matt Jackson
21. NZ1-Michael Pickens
22. T91-Brock Webster
23. V97-Kaidon Brown
24. V71-Domain Ramsay