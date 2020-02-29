McFadden Wins the 23rd Krikke Boys Shootout

BUNBURY, WA (February 29, 2020) — James McFadden continued to add to his feature win total for the 2020 season scoring his sixth victory of the 2020 season during the 23rd Annual Krikke Boys Shootout on Saturday at Bunbury City Raceway with the Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series. McFadden took the lead from Brooke Tatnell on lap 24 and led the remaining 11 laps for the victory. Cory Eliason, Tatnell, Davie Murcott, and Brad Maiolo rounded out the top five.
Jamie Landrigan won the limited sprint car feature.
23rd Annual Krikke Boys Shootout
Bunbury City Speedway
Bunbury, WA
Saturday March 29, 2020
Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
Qualifying:
1. 2-Kerry Madsen, 13.206
2. WA95-David Murcott, 13.456
3. 17-James McFadden, 13.456
4. V55-Brooke Tatnell, 13.517
5. USA26-Cory Eliason, 13.526
6. T22-Jock Goodyer, 13.571
7. USA1J-Lynton Jeffrey, 13.583
8. 8-Andrew Priolo, 13.625
9. 77-Brad Maiolo, 13.695
10. W60-Brock Hallett, 13.734
11. 79-Kris Coyle, 13.776
12. 97-Mitchell Wormall, 13.828
13. 63-Todd Davis, 13.831
14. 3-Callum Williamson, 13.857
15. 42-Ben Butcher, 13.863
16. 14-Jason Pryde, 13.870
17. 12-Daniel Harding, 13.933
18. 83-Daniel Hartigan, 13.954
19. 51-Jamie Oldfield, 14.002
20. 50-Tom Callaghan, 14.109
21. 4-Cameron Mckenzie, 14.511
22. 11-Jason Kendrick, NT
Heat Race #1:
1. 2-Kerry Madsen
2. T22-Jock Goodyer
3. USA1J-Lynton Jeffrey
4. 97-Mitchell Wormall
5. 83-Daniel Hartigan
6. 63-Todd Davis
7. 51-Jamie Oldfield
Heat Race #2:
1. WA95-David Murcott
2. 3-Callum Williamson
3. USA26-Cory Eliason
4. 79-Kris Coyle
5. 12-Daniel Harding
6. 50-Tom Callaghan
7. 8-Andrew Priolo
Heat Race #3:
1. V55-Brooke Tatnell
2. 17-James McFadden
3. W60-Brock Hallett
4. 11-Jason Kendrick
5. 77-Brad Maiolo
6. 42-Ben Butcher
7. 14-Jason Pryde
8. 4-Cameron Mckenzie
Heat Race #4:
1. 83-Daniel Hartigan
2. 17-James McFadden
3. 2-Kerry Madsen
4. 77-Brad Maiolo
5. USA1J-Lynton Jeffrey
6. 4-Cameron Mckenzie
7. 63-Todd Davis
8. 51-Jamie Oldfield
Heat Race #5:
1. 8-Andrew Priolo
2. 50-Tom Callaghan
3. 42-Ben Butcher
4. 97-Mitchell Wormall
5. W60-Brock Hallett
6. USA26-Cory Eliason
7. WA95-David Murcott
Heat Race #6:
1. 12-Daniel Harding
2. 3-Callum Williamson
3. V55-Brooke Tatnell
4. 11-Jason Kendrick
5. T22-Jock Goodyer
6. 14-Jason Pryde
7. 79-Kris Coyle
Feature:
1. 17-James McFadden
2. USA26-Cory Eliason
3. V55-Brooke Tatnell
4. WA95-David Murcott
5. 77-Brad Maiolo
6. 11-Jason Kendrick
7. 3-Callum Williamson
8. USA1J-Lynton Jeffrey
9. 8-Andrew Priolo
10. 97-Mitchell Wormall
11. 83-Daniel Hartigan
12. 14-Jason Pryde
13. 63-Todd Davis
14. 4-Cameron Mckenzie
15. 12-Daniel Harding
16. 2-Kerry Madsen
17. 79-Kris Coyle
18. 42-Ben Butcher
19. 60-Brock Hallett
20. 50-Tom Callaghan
21. 51-Jamie Oldfield
22. T22-Jock Goodyer
Limited Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 51-Tim King
2. 7-Daniel Forbes
3. WA1-Gavin Davis
4. 38-Jason Craig
5. 44-Brendon Dickinson
6. 90-Brooke Newson
7. 116-Michael Keen
8. 127w-Daniel Hartigan
Heat Race #2:
1. 34-Tim Davis
2. 26-Glenn Dickinson
3. 66-Matt Davis
4. 33-Grant Chisholm
5. 99-Ashly Barnett
6. 36-Nathan Davis
7. 127-Cameron Heeps
Heat Race #3:
1. 72-Dylan Sexton
2. 30-Jamie Landrigan
3. 4-Craig Bottrell
4. 39-Jarrin Bielby
5. 9-Darryl Borgas
6. 22-Matthew Laughton
7. 43-Anthony Gaudio
Heat Race #4:
1. 44-Brendon Dickinson
2. WA1-Gavin Davis
3. 66-Matt Davis
4. 26-Glenn Dickinson
5. 127w-Daniel Hartigan
6. 34-Tim Davis
7. 90-Brooke Newson
Heat Race #5:
1. 51-Tim King
2. 7-Daniel Forbes
3. 116-Michael Keen
4. 9-Darryl Borgas
5. 38-Jason Craig
6. 22-Matthew Laughton
7. 39-Jarrin Bielby
8. 43-Anthony Gaudio
Heat Race #6:
1. 4-Craig Bottrell
2. 30-Jamie Landrigan
3. 127-Cameron Heeps
4. 36-Nathan Davis
5. 33-Grant Chisholm
6. 72-Dylan Sexton
7. 99-Ashly Barnett
Feature:
1. 30-Jamie Landrigan
2. 127-Cameron Heeps
3. 39-Jarrin Bielby
4. 51-Tim King
5. 44-Brendon Dickinson
6. WA1-Gavin Davis
7. 38-Jason Craig
8. 36-Nathan Davis
9. 34-Tim Davis
10. 22-Matthew Laughton
11. 9-Darryl Borgas
12. 90-Brooke Newson
13. 7-Daniel Forbes
14. 66-Matt Davis
15. 33-Grant Chisholm
16. 26-Glenn Dickinson
17. 4-Craig Bottrell
18. 116-Michael Keen
19. 43-Anthony Gaudio
20. 72-Dylan Sexton
21. 127w-Daniel Hartigan
22. 99-Ashly Barnett