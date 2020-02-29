McFadden Wins the 23rd Krikke Boys Shootout

BUNBURY, WA (February 29, 2020) — James McFadden continued to add to his feature win total for the 2020 season scoring his sixth victory of the 2020 season during the 23rd Annual Krikke Boys Shootout on Saturday at Bunbury City Raceway with the Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series. McFadden took the lead from Brooke Tatnell on lap 24 and led the remaining 11 laps for the victory. Cory Eliason, Tatnell, Davie Murcott, and Brad Maiolo rounded out the top five.

Jamie Landrigan won the limited sprint car feature.

23rd Annual Krikke Boys Shootout

Bunbury City Speedway

Bunbury, WA

Saturday March 29, 2020

Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series

Qualifying:

1. 2-Kerry Madsen, 13.206

2. WA95-David Murcott, 13.456

3. 17-James McFadden, 13.456

4. V55-Brooke Tatnell, 13.517

5. USA26-Cory Eliason, 13.526

6. T22-Jock Goodyer, 13.571

7. USA1J-Lynton Jeffrey, 13.583

8. 8-Andrew Priolo, 13.625

9. 77-Brad Maiolo, 13.695

10. W60-Brock Hallett, 13.734

11. 79-Kris Coyle, 13.776

12. 97-Mitchell Wormall, 13.828

13. 63-Todd Davis, 13.831

14. 3-Callum Williamson, 13.857

15. 42-Ben Butcher, 13.863

16. 14-Jason Pryde, 13.870

17. 12-Daniel Harding, 13.933

18. 83-Daniel Hartigan, 13.954

19. 51-Jamie Oldfield, 14.002

20. 50-Tom Callaghan, 14.109

21. 4-Cameron Mckenzie, 14.511

22. 11-Jason Kendrick, NT

Heat Race #1:

1. 2-Kerry Madsen

2. T22-Jock Goodyer

3. USA1J-Lynton Jeffrey

4. 97-Mitchell Wormall

5. 83-Daniel Hartigan

6. 63-Todd Davis

7. 51-Jamie Oldfield

Heat Race #2:

1. WA95-David Murcott

2. 3-Callum Williamson

3. USA26-Cory Eliason

4. 79-Kris Coyle

5. 12-Daniel Harding

6. 50-Tom Callaghan

7. 8-Andrew Priolo

Heat Race #3:

1. V55-Brooke Tatnell

2. 17-James McFadden

3. W60-Brock Hallett

4. 11-Jason Kendrick

5. 77-Brad Maiolo

6. 42-Ben Butcher

7. 14-Jason Pryde

8. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

Heat Race #4:

1. 83-Daniel Hartigan

2. 17-James McFadden

3. 2-Kerry Madsen

4. 77-Brad Maiolo

5. USA1J-Lynton Jeffrey

6. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

7. 63-Todd Davis

8. 51-Jamie Oldfield

Heat Race #5:

1. 8-Andrew Priolo

2. 50-Tom Callaghan

3. 42-Ben Butcher

4. 97-Mitchell Wormall

5. W60-Brock Hallett

6. USA26-Cory Eliason

7. WA95-David Murcott

Heat Race #6:

1. 12-Daniel Harding

2. 3-Callum Williamson

3. V55-Brooke Tatnell

4. 11-Jason Kendrick

5. T22-Jock Goodyer

6. 14-Jason Pryde

7. 79-Kris Coyle

Feature:

1. 17-James McFadden

2. USA26-Cory Eliason

3. V55-Brooke Tatnell

4. WA95-David Murcott

5. 77-Brad Maiolo

6. 11-Jason Kendrick

7. 3-Callum Williamson

8. USA1J-Lynton Jeffrey

9. 8-Andrew Priolo

10. 97-Mitchell Wormall

11. 83-Daniel Hartigan

12. 14-Jason Pryde

13. 63-Todd Davis

14. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

15. 12-Daniel Harding

16. 2-Kerry Madsen

17. 79-Kris Coyle

18. 42-Ben Butcher

19. 60-Brock Hallett

20. 50-Tom Callaghan

21. 51-Jamie Oldfield

22. T22-Jock Goodyer

Limited Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 51-Tim King

2. 7-Daniel Forbes

3. WA1-Gavin Davis

4. 38-Jason Craig

5. 44-Brendon Dickinson

6. 90-Brooke Newson

7. 116-Michael Keen

8. 127w-Daniel Hartigan

Heat Race #2:

1. 34-Tim Davis

2. 26-Glenn Dickinson

3. 66-Matt Davis

4. 33-Grant Chisholm

5. 99-Ashly Barnett

6. 36-Nathan Davis

7. 127-Cameron Heeps

Heat Race #3:

1. 72-Dylan Sexton

2. 30-Jamie Landrigan

3. 4-Craig Bottrell

4. 39-Jarrin Bielby

5. 9-Darryl Borgas

6. 22-Matthew Laughton

7. 43-Anthony Gaudio

Heat Race #4:

1. 44-Brendon Dickinson

2. WA1-Gavin Davis

3. 66-Matt Davis

4. 26-Glenn Dickinson

5. 127w-Daniel Hartigan

6. 34-Tim Davis

7. 90-Brooke Newson

Heat Race #5:

1. 51-Tim King

2. 7-Daniel Forbes

3. 116-Michael Keen

4. 9-Darryl Borgas

5. 38-Jason Craig

6. 22-Matthew Laughton

7. 39-Jarrin Bielby

8. 43-Anthony Gaudio

Heat Race #6:

1. 4-Craig Bottrell

2. 30-Jamie Landrigan

3. 127-Cameron Heeps

4. 36-Nathan Davis

5. 33-Grant Chisholm

6. 72-Dylan Sexton

7. 99-Ashly Barnett

Feature:

1. 30-Jamie Landrigan

2. 127-Cameron Heeps

3. 39-Jarrin Bielby

4. 51-Tim King

5. 44-Brendon Dickinson

6. WA1-Gavin Davis

7. 38-Jason Craig

8. 36-Nathan Davis

9. 34-Tim Davis

10. 22-Matthew Laughton

11. 9-Darryl Borgas

12. 90-Brooke Newson

13. 7-Daniel Forbes

14. 66-Matt Davis

15. 33-Grant Chisholm

16. 26-Glenn Dickinson

17. 4-Craig Bottrell

18. 116-Michael Keen

19. 43-Anthony Gaudio

20. 72-Dylan Sexton

21. 127w-Daniel Hartigan

22. 99-Ashly Barnett