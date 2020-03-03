Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midget Series adds an international flavor in 2020

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) The Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midget Series will welcome German driver Marcel Berndt to the series in 2020. Berndt is a native of Berlin and a second-generation driver. Berndt’s father Peter raced for 26 years in Germany and Russia.

Berndt’s previous experience in the United States includes limited late models, Legend cars and GT 4. He has also completed in Porsche Carrara Cup racing in Asia.

Like many of his fellow competitors in Day Transportation Kenyon Midgets, Berndt began his career at a young age moving up in class as he gained experience and grew older. In 2014 he began to expand his racing to European oval track racing including European late models, the Formula Toyota European Short Track Series and more.

For the 2020 campaign Brandt will be competing in 6 events. He will race in all three races at US 24 Speedway, two at Anderson Speedway and the race at the Indianapolis Speedrome. He will campaign a car prepare by 3K Racing and carry sponsorship from IZUZU Europe and Volt Power Cola.

The Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midget Series will kick-off the 2020 racing season on Saturday May 2 with the 2nd Annual Dick Jordan Classic at Anderson Speedway.