High Sierra Industries returns as a sponsor of Placerville Speedway this season

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The Placerville Speedway would like to welcome back High Sierra Industries as a valued partner and our new scoreboard sponsor in 2020. High Sierra Industries is an industry leader in emergency food and hydration, serving many different needs including fires, schools, convalescent homes and more.

“High Sierra Industries is thrilled to be back as a partner of the Placerville Speedway this year,” commented company owner Chris Meyer. “Scott and Kami have done an outstanding job with everything at the track and it should be a great season ahead. We also look forward to having High Sierra Industries adorn the scoreboard this year.”

Kami Arnold of Russell Motorsports Inc. also spoke about the partnership saying, “High Sierra Industries has been a great partner since we took over Placerville Speedway in 2016. Chris Meyer has a passion for the sport, our track and we can’t thank him enough for the support. We are fortunate to have friends and partners such as Chris and Shauna involved with the speedway.”

Placerville Speedway is set to hear racing engines for the first time in 2020 by holding a Test and Tune this Saturday March 14th. The pit area opens at noon and cars will have track time from 2pm-6pm to get things dialed in for the fast approaching championship season.

Pit passes cost $25 per person at the Test and Tune (kids 11 and under will be $5). Please note the grandstands are closed to the public. Membership forms will be available for drivers, owners and crew to register for the season.

Competitive action then begins on Saturday March 21st when the 17th annual “Tribute to Al Hinds” kicks-off the championship point season with Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites. The following week will find the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards hit the red clay to open their fourth season on Saturday March 28th.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday March 14: Test and Tune | 2pm-6pm with pit gate opening at noon. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 21: Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites | 17th annual Tribute to Al Hinds/ Championship Opener

Saturday March 28: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, BCRA Midget Lites | Spring Fever Frenzy