SATURDAY’S HANFORD USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE IS CANCELLED

MARCH 12, 2020…. Saturday’s USAC West Coast Sprint Car race at Keller Auto Speedway (Hanford, CA) has been cancelled.

The series will now open their season with a rare doubleheader, starting Saturday, April 18th at Bakersfield Speedway (Bakersfield, CA), followed by their first event at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (Bakersfield, CA) the following night.

2020 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

April 18: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

April 19: Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA

May 15: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Peter Murphy Classic)

May 16: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

June 13: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Chris & Brian Faria Memorial)

June 20: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach #1)

July 11: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

August 1: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Bud Stanfield Memorial)

August 8: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

August 29: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach #2)

September 11: Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA

September 12: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach #3)

October 10: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

November 25: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / SE)

November 26: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (TNGP / Battle at the Beach #4 / SE)

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with VRA Sprints.

SE = Special Event / Non-Points.

This schedule is subject to change.