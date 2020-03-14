Justyn Cox Wins Opening Night of the Silver Cup at Chico

CHICO, CA (March 13, 2020) — Justyn Cox won the opening night of the “Silver Cup” Friday night at Silver Dollar Speedway. Cox started on the pole and led all 40-laps for the victory. Sean Becker, Shane Golobic, Chase Majdic and Black Carrick rounded out the top five.

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, CA

Friday March 13, 2020

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 11VS-John Michael Bunch

2. 7H-Jake Haulot

3. 17W-Shane Golobic

4. 96-Greg Hamilton

5. 9-Dustin Freitas

6. 57B-Bobby Butler

7. 81-Kevin Lovell

8. 63-J.J. Hickle

9. 5H-Michael Faccinto

Heat Race #2:

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick

2. 93-Stephen Ingraham

3. 7C-Justyn Cox

4. 12J-John Clark

5. 5C-Trent Canales

6. 38B-Blake Carrick

7. 24F-Alex Fowler

8. 1-Nick Larsen

Heat Race #3:

1. 5V-Sean Becker

2. 7B-Brent Bjork

3. X1-Andy Forsberg

4. 1B-Chelsea Blevins

5. 71L-Korey Lovell

6. 22X-Travis Jacobson

7. 71JR-Alec Justeson

8. 2XM-Max Mittry

Heat Race #4:

1. 2X-Chase Majdic

2. 1M-Colby Copeland

3. 75-Kyle Hirst

4. 21-Michael Ing

5. 44-Jesse Love

6. 49-Mike Monahan

7. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt

8. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

B-Main:

1. 38B-Blake Carrick

2. 5H-Michael Faccinto

3. 44-Jesse Love

4. 63-J.J. Hickle

5. 5C-Trent Canales

6. 71L-Korey Lovell

7. 71JR-Alec Justeson

8. 9-Dustin Freitas

9. 57B-Bobby Butler

10. 81-Kevin Lovell

11. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

12. 2XM-Max Mittry

13. 49-Mike Monahan

14. 1-Nick Larsen

15. 24F-Alex Fowler

16. 22X-Travis Jacobson

17. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt

A-Main:

1. 7C-Justyn Cox

2. 5V-Sean Becker

3. 17W-Shane Golobic

4. 2X-Chase Majdic

5. 38B-Blake Carrick

6. X1-Andy Forsberg

7. 11VS-John Michael Bunch

8. 83T-Tanner Carrick

9. 21-Michael Ing

10. 63-J.J. Hickle

11. 7H-Jake Haulot

12. 5C-Trent Canales

13. 12J-John Clark

14. 96-Greg Hamilton

15. 1M-Colby Copeland

16. 5H-Michael Faccinto

17. 75-Kyle Hirst

18. 93-Stephen Ingraham

19. 1B-Chelsea Blevins

20. 44-Jesse Love

21. 7B-Brent Bjork

22. 71L-Korey Lovell