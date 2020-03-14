Justyn Cox Wins Opening Night of the Silver Cup at Chico

CHICO, CA (March 13, 2020) — Justyn Cox won the opening night of the “Silver Cup” Friday night at Silver Dollar Speedway. Cox started on the pole and led all 40-laps for the victory. Sean Becker, Shane Golobic, Chase Majdic and Black Carrick rounded out the top five.
Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, CA
Friday March 13, 2020
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 11VS-John Michael Bunch
2. 7H-Jake Haulot
3. 17W-Shane Golobic
4. 96-Greg Hamilton
5. 9-Dustin Freitas
6. 57B-Bobby Butler
7. 81-Kevin Lovell
8. 63-J.J. Hickle
9. 5H-Michael Faccinto
Heat Race #2:
1. 83T-Tanner Carrick
2. 93-Stephen Ingraham
3. 7C-Justyn Cox
4. 12J-John Clark
5. 5C-Trent Canales
6. 38B-Blake Carrick
7. 24F-Alex Fowler
8. 1-Nick Larsen
Heat Race #3:
1. 5V-Sean Becker
2. 7B-Brent Bjork
3. X1-Andy Forsberg
4. 1B-Chelsea Blevins
5. 71L-Korey Lovell
6. 22X-Travis Jacobson
7. 71JR-Alec Justeson
8. 2XM-Max Mittry
Heat Race #4:
1. 2X-Chase Majdic
2. 1M-Colby Copeland
3. 75-Kyle Hirst
4. 21-Michael Ing
5. 44-Jesse Love
6. 49-Mike Monahan
7. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt
8. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
B-Main:
1. 38B-Blake Carrick
2. 5H-Michael Faccinto
3. 44-Jesse Love
4. 63-J.J. Hickle
5. 5C-Trent Canales
6. 71L-Korey Lovell
7. 71JR-Alec Justeson
8. 9-Dustin Freitas
9. 57B-Bobby Butler
10. 81-Kevin Lovell
11. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
12. 2XM-Max Mittry
13. 49-Mike Monahan
14. 1-Nick Larsen
15. 24F-Alex Fowler
16. 22X-Travis Jacobson
17. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt
A-Main:
1. 7C-Justyn Cox
2. 5V-Sean Becker
3. 17W-Shane Golobic
4. 2X-Chase Majdic
5. 38B-Blake Carrick
6. X1-Andy Forsberg
7. 11VS-John Michael Bunch
8. 83T-Tanner Carrick
9. 21-Michael Ing
10. 63-J.J. Hickle
11. 7H-Jake Haulot
12. 5C-Trent Canales
13. 12J-John Clark
14. 96-Greg Hamilton
15. 1M-Colby Copeland
16. 5H-Michael Faccinto
17. 75-Kyle Hirst
18. 93-Stephen Ingraham
19. 1B-Chelsea Blevins
20. 44-Jesse Love
21. 7B-Brent Bjork
22. 71L-Korey Lovell