Marysville Raceway Postpones Upcoming Events

From Marysville Raceway Park

MARYSVILLE, CA (March 19, 2020) – Marysville Raceway has postponed the 2020 championship auto racing season until April 11. Speedway officials are working with the Yuba County Officials to comply with precautionary guidelines for public gatherings while the COVID-19 virus is confronted.

All week health experts have been reviewing the effect of the virus on gatherings. Wednesday, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu set new standards for the area which includes restrictions on travel for non- essential services. Those restrictions apply until April 9th.

“We want to do our part in preventing this terrible virus,” said Dennis Gage, Marysville Raceway Manager. “This is unprecedented”, Gage continued. “We’ve had rain, floods, and fires, but never a virus impacting our events,” he concluded.

The race season which normally runs from March until October will be shortened up

considerably now starting in April. The signature events, the Mel Hall Memorial is planned for Memorial Weekend and the annual two-day Monster Truck show is scheduled for June 19 and 20 are still planned.

The July 3rd celebration as the Speedway could also be impacted by the changes and may move. Several dark July and August dates are being looked at for reschedules.

While there remain no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yuba County the Worldwide and State impacts dictate preventive measures in all areas. Marysville Raceway has operated for 53 years on Simpson Lane in Marysville and did get an opening special race in on Saturday February 29. Authorized Auto Repair will continue at the site during this time.

Any online or pre event tickets purchased will be honored at the full value of the tickets at events held later in the year.

Event information and updates will be posted on the track website at

www.marysvilleraceway.com Or calls may be placed to 530-350-7275.