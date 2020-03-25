LEARY, GRANT THIS WEEK’S GUESTS ON THUNDER RELIVED

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (March 24, 2020)………C.J. Leary and Justin Grant will be the guests on episodes three and four of USAC’s new weekly show, Thunder Relived, this Thursday and Saturday at 8pm Eastern on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3dp9Qq8.

Leary, the 2019 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion, sits down with Thunder Relived hosts Richie Murray, Kirk Spridgeon and Levi Jones this Thursday, March 26, as we revisit two of his greatest triumphs during his USAC career, his 2017 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint car victory at Indiana’s Montpelier Motor Speedway and his classic duel with Kevin Thomas Jr. during the 2018 USAC Silver Crown event from Ohio’s Eldora Speedway.

During the viewing of the Eldora event, Leary is joined at the discussion roundtable with Thomas as they banter back-and-forth, uninterrupted, with play-by-play of each of their strategies as they battle for the lead in one of the most memorable races in the history of the series.

Justin Grant will be on hand this Saturday, March 28, to discuss his first career USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car triumph at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway in 2012 as well as his last lap sprint car score over Leary at Eldora in the Spring of 2015. Both Grant and Leary will join in to discuss the final laps of that event as well, including pre-race, mid-race and post-race analysis.

Thunder Relived promises to take you under the helmet and in-depth with USAC personalities past and present as we revisit all the thrills, spills and the greatest moments from USAC’s vast Sprint, Midget and Silver Crown video vault.

