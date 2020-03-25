National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Locking Museum Doors Until April 1

From Bob Baker

Effective immediately, the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum will be keeping their museum doors locked until April 1, 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus for the safety of our visitors and employees. We will still be filling orders, answering phones, and working on our future exhibits inside our museum, like our “Salute to Champion Greg Hodnett” exhibit.

“With the City of Knoxville’s police department, fire department, and city offices keeping their front doors locked at this time, we equally want to protect our visitors and employees,” stated Bob Baker, executive director of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. “We still have plenty of work inside to prepare for this coming race season, but we want to do our part to keep everyone safe, and ready to go, once we get the green flag.”

SprintCarStuff.com, the museum’s online store will be open 24/7, and orders will be filled daily. For more information about the National Sorint Car Hall of Fame & Museum call us at 1-800-874-4488 or visit us at SprintCarhof.com.