HEALTH & SAFETY OF FANS AND COMPETITORS FIRST, NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES PREPS FOR 31ST SEASON AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY

By Robert Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA – When the 2020 racing season at Grandview Speedway begins, NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series officials are hoping to offer their entire scheduled season of events at the Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania dirt track. We are experiencing unprecedented times and we ask everyone to follow the recommendations to keep yourself, family and friends safe until we see our way out of this pandemic.

“We hope to be back racing in time for our May 24 Modified Traffic Jam event, but our priority right now is the health and safety of our fans, competitors, and staff,” Co-promoter Bob Miller said.

Due to the guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Grandview Speedway is on a temporary delay to the start of their racing season.

Major sports leagues, NASCAR, and IndyCar Series are on hold indefinitely and several major sporting events have been cancelled.

“We’re all very excited about the events prepared for the 31st season of NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series events, and currently all of our events are planned to continue,” Miller said.

“I recently took part in a call with USAC and all participating tracks on their schedule and the Eastern Storm is still planned, along with the return of the USAC Midgets later in the year,” said Miller. The plan is to evaluate the situation every two week.

The 2020 NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is scheduled to open on Sunday, May 24, with the 23rd Annual Modified Traffic Jam joined by the Sportsman.

The second event of the Thunder on the Hill schedule is Tuesday, June 9 when the USAC AMSOIL National Non-Wing Sprint Car Series returns for Eastern Storm. In a statement released on March 25 USAC said, “USAC and its partner race track are working on a revolving two-week outlook on the upcoming races on the schedule and not wanting to make a decision too soon or too late.”

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series continues on Tuesday, June 30 with the Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek Hodnett Cup for the 410 Sprint Cars; the USAC Midgets return for the Ken Brenn Midget Masters on Tuesday, August 4; Levan Machine and Truck Equipment presented the All Star Circuit of Champions on Thursday, August 27 – all of these events include NASCAR 358 Modifieds as the co-headlining class. The series wraps up on Saturday, October 17 with the Mods at the Madhouse Triple 20s for the Modifieds.

“Right now, the best thing we can do is stay home, with our families and be safe. We will keep everyone updated as necessary and urge everyone to follow along at www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com and on our social media channels.”

2020 Thunder on the Hill Race Dates:

Sunday, May 24 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM, 23rd Annual Modified TRAFFIC JAM 40 Laps Plus Sportsman

Tuesday, June 9 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM, USAC Non-Wing Sprint Tour Jesse Hockett Classic & 358 Modifieds*

Tuesday, June 30 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM, Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speed Week Hodnett Cup & 358 Modifieds*

Tuesday, August 4 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM, USAC National Midgets Ken Brenn Midget Masters & 358 Modifieds*

Thursday, August 27- THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 7:30 PM, Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds”

Saturday, October 17 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 6 PM, MODS AT THE MADHOUSE Trick or Treat Triple 20’s & Sportsman

Grandview Speedway

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

About Thunder on the Hill Racing Series

The brainchild of Grandview Speedway owner Bruce Rogers, special events promoter Bob Miller and local driving star Dave Kelly, the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series celebrates 31 years of the most anticipated events of the racing calendar year after year. In 137 events, over $4.8 million dollars has been divvied up among the area’s fastest racers. What started as a single 410 Sprint Car event in 1990 has blossomed to feature a variety of racing action including 358 Modifieds, USAC Wingless Sprints, All-Star Circuit of Champions, USAC Midgets, 360 & 410 Sprint Cars, Sportsman, Late Models, Midgets, Legend Cars, DIRTcar and ROC Modified events.

About Grandview Speedway

Grandview Speedway is a high-banked one-third mile clay oval, celebrating their 58th Anniversary season in 2020. The facility offers free parking, quality food at reasonable prices (be sure to try the french fries), a program book, Grandview Speedway and Thunder on the Hill race wear and great viewing from every seat in the house. Race fans may take part in the Inside/Out promotion, where you can sign up (no charge) to watch warm-ups from inside turn four. Race fans are also invited to victory lane following the racing program and, race fans may enter the pits after the races to meet the drivers. Be ready to enjoy the spine-tingling fireworks salute on the feature event parade lap.