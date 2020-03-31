High Sierra Industries returns as a sponsor of Placerville Speedway this season

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The Placerville Speedway would like to welcome back High Sierra Industries as a valued partner and our new scoreboard sponsor in 2020. High Sierra Industries is an industry leader in emergency food and hydration, serving many different needs including fires, schools, convalescent homes and more.

“High Sierra Industries is thrilled to be back as a partner of the Placerville Speedway this year,” commented company owner Chris Meyer. “Scott and Kami have done an outstanding job with everything at the track and it should be a great season ahead once it gets started. We also look forward to having High Sierra Industries adorn the scoreboard this year.”

Kami Arnold of Russell Motorsports Inc. also spoke about the partnership saying, “High Sierra Industries has been a great partner since we took over Placerville Speedway in 2016. Chris Meyer has a passion for the sport, our track and we can’t thank him enough for the support. We are fortunate to have friends and partners such as Chris and Shauna involved with the speedway.”

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 13,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2020 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.