Gas City I-69 Speedway’s ‘Test and Tune’ Session Canceled

By Linda Mansfield

GAS CITY, Ind., April 7 – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, including the current “Stay at Home” mandate effective through April 20 issued by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, the April 18 “Test and Tune” scheduled for Gas City I-69 Speedway has been canceled.

Due to the amount of lead time needed for vendors and participants, the speedway’s May 2 Yard Sale/Flea Market has been postponed. A make-up date will be announced later.

As of now the season-opening race card is scheduled for Friday night, May 1. However, any new restrictions from local, state or Federal officials could force its postponement.

Meanwhile, track officials are hard at work preparing the popular quarter-mile clay oval and the entire facility for its 2020 schedule of events.

“I’m an optimistic person by nature and my hope is this COVID-19 crisis will end sooner rather than later and we can resume the activities we all love,” said Jerry Gappens, the track’s promoter. “I pray that everyone abides by the current guidelines to be safe and to help facilitate the end to this pandemic.

“God bless all the front-line medical personnel for their selfless service, all the families who have lost loved ones, and those suffering from the symptoms of this virus,” Gappens added. “I also encourage families to read Psalm 91 together for comfort and understanding of God’s promise in times like these.”

Any updates will be posted as soon as possible on the track’s website at GasCityI69Speedway.com and through Twitter and Instagram (@GasCitySpeedway) and Facebook (@GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas).