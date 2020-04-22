PEPERAK JOINS THUNDER RELIVED THURSDAY AT 8PM EST ON FLORACING

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (April 21, 2020)………Dave Peperak is this week’s guest on episode 11 of USAC’s Thunder Relived, this Thursday night, April 23rd at 8pm Eastern on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3dzkF8Y.

Peperak, a longtime veteran of sprint car racing who made his debut with USAC during the 1975 season, is still active as a driver in the sport, competing locally on Indiana’s dirt bullrings behind the wheel of his familiar No. 77.

On Thunder Relived, Peperak is in studio with show hosts Richie Murray and Kirk Spridgeon to review Peperak’s greatest triumph, the 1981 USAC Sprint Car season opening Don Branson-Jud Larson Memorial from Eldora Speedway where the Clinton, Ind. native collected a “look what I’ve found” victory on the 30th and final lap.

The win has been Peperak’s lone career USAC Sprint Car victory to date among his 146 career starts with the series, which ranks 62nd all-time.

Additionally, the race occurred under the bright lights of ABC’s Wide World of Sports coverage and features legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson on the mic along with Chris Economaki as the analyst.

The Eldora race is also the race where Gary Gray lost his helmet during a frightening qualifying accident, plus features all the racing stars of the day battling it out on the famed half-mile dirt oval.

Thursday’s Thunder Relived episode featuring Peperak will precede the fourth and final round of the 2020 AMSOIL USAC iRacing Challenge presented by NOS Energy Drink, a Sprint/Midget doubleheader from Eldora Speedway, at 9pm ET on FloRacing. The event will feature the stars of USAC Racing competing against one another in the world’s leading motorsports simulation.

Thunder Relived will take you under the helmet and in-depth with USAC personalities past and present as we revisit all the thrills, spills and the greatest moments from USAC’s vast Sprint, Midget and Silver Crown video vault. Stay tuned for more information regarding Thunder Relived on USAC’s website at www.usacracing.com, our social media channels at www.facebook.com/usacracing, www.twitter.com/usacnation and on Instagram @usacnation.