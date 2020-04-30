Brock Zearfoss Claims Inaugural American Shaman CBD Oil Open Wheel Nationals

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night during the inaugural running of the American Shaman CBD Oil Open Wheel Nationals pres. By Real-Geese Silhouette at Park Jefferson Speedway, Brock Zearfoss capped an extremely successful event by claiming the $6000 top prize and earning the win.

“I am extremely proud of the event, and very thankful for the teams that participated and the partners, and fans, that stepped up and continued to add to this race and make it that much more special,” Front Row Challenge Ent, LLC.’s Terry McCarl said. “I feel this event was very successful and is the steppingstone to get racing started for all tracks and organizations.”

Working closely with city officials, the Open Wheel Nationals pres. By Real-Geese Silhouette went on as scheduled with 31 Sprint Cars and 32 IMCA Modifieds filling the pit area. With fans being asked not to attend last minute, fans tuned in to SpeedShiftTV in masses to take in what is believed to be the only LIVE sporting event in the World on Saturday night.

With 31 Winged 410 Sprint Cars checked in to Park Jefferson Speedway, Aaron Reutzel got the action kicked off by earning quick time honors during time trials and taking home the $500 bonus courtesy of JD Welding and Machine.

Moving into heat races, wins would go to Blake Hahn, Kyle Offill, Scotty Thiel, and Brendan Mullen. All four drivers would take home $310 thanks in part to Kevin Rudeen of Rudeen Racing, and Allan Holland of Hoseheads.com.

After a quick shower forced the delayed start to the feature event, fans were in for a treat as the race came to life. Kokomo, IN driver, Parker Price-Miller would jump out to the early lead aboard his Dietz Motorsports entry, as he looked to pick up his first win with the upstart team that made their debut during Florida Speedweek back in February.

As PPM continued to lead the way, QuickTime qualifier and reigning All Star Circuit of Champions titlist, Aaron Reutzel moved into second and would challenge the youngster as they raced through slower traffic.

A late restart would put Reutzel on Price-Miller’s rear bumper, and when the race went back green PPM darted away only to see the yellow flag erase his advantage. Another restart would see Retuzel hang with the leader, but PPM continued to hold the advantage until his machine sputtered and lost power as he lost fuel and coasted to a stop.

With Reutzel out front, Kerry Madsen would look to challenge in the late stages of the race as he ran in the second position just ahead of third running Brock Zearfoss. As the battle for the lead heated up between Retuzel and Madsen as they worked through traffic, Reutzel’s machine with stumble with low fuel, and Madsen would be forced to check up as he made contact with Reutzel’s rear bumper.

As this took place, Zearfoss had the open track and was able to drive by both of them coming to the white flag as the race’s new leader. Able to keep Madsen and Austin McCarl at bay during the final lap, Zearfoss would come home as the race winner as he pocketed $6100 for his efforts over Kerry Madsen who banked $2750, Austin McCarl in third which paid $2000, Ian Madsen in fourth $1350, and Channin Tankersly who rounded out the Top-5 and netted $1250 for his efforts.

Anthony Macri, Kyle Offill, Jake Blackhurst, Jody Rosenboom, and Chad Boespflug would each round out the Top-10.

Special awards that were handed out on Saturday night included Long Tow which went to Kyle Offill courtesy of Pat Renken. The Hard Charger Award went to Jake Blackhurst who took home $750 courtesy of Brandon Black, and Capital Renegade Custom Trailers and Toters.

Iowa Concrete and Grinding and Coating added positions bonuses for 10th, 11th, and 12th, and Kevin Rudeen, Sprint Car 101, and Checkered Flag Media awarded $450 to the first non-qualifier in the ‘B’ Main.

Other bonuses that were handed out included Beer Hill Gang’s $100 to the highest finishing driver from PA, a new Right Rear to feature event winner Brock Zearfoss courtesy of SeaFoam Motor Treatment, a $250 bonus went to Parker Price-Miller for leading the best lap in the feature from Hummer Motorsports, a $100 bonus to 11th place from Todd Lebo, $100 for the Hard Luck Award from Park Jefferson, and Real-Geese, and the 7th place bonus from Top Shelf Racing Podcast.

Front Row Challenge Ent., LLC would like to extend another thank you to Kevin Rudeen for his overall contribution to the event as he added $6000 to the overall purse, Real-Geese Silhouette and American Shaman CBD Oil for their roles as the title sponsor, and Park Jefferson Speedway for acting as such a gracious host.

Another added bonus from this event came in the way of a $1500 donation to the Faith Action Food Bank from Rudeen Racing, Front Row Challenge Ent. LLC, and Park Jefferson Speedway.

“It was a lot of work, but in the end it was a very rewarding event and I am glad to see the positive feedback from it,” McCarl added. “On top of the race being awesome, I am really excited we were also able to give back to the community and donate $1500 to the Faith In Action Food Bank.”

REAL-GEESE SILHOUETTE: Based out of Bradner, OH, Real Geese manufactures several different models of silhouette decoys for the waterfowl hunter. Offering different price ranges, and options, Real-Geese uses digitally enhanced, detailed images, the highest quality materials, and most advanced production methods on their products to provide an unmatched durability. For more info on Real-Geese head over to www.webfootdecoys.com.

American Shaman CBD Oil: American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world through ultra-concentrated terpene rich CBD oil derived from all natural, high quality industrial hemp. It is legal in all 50 states and is 100% Organic, Gluten Free, Non GMO Hemp and has no heavy metals or insecticides, and is batch tested using Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography. For more information on their product line, please visit https://cbdamericanshaman.com.