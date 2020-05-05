Stout Field Assembled for West Texas Crude Nationals

From Lonnie Wheatley

LUBBOCK, Texas (May 5, 2020) – A stellar field of the nation’s top Sprint Car drivers will converge upon Lubbock next Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12 and 13, for the West Texas Crude Nationals atop the high-banked, 3/8-mile West Texas Raceway.

Currently, the field stands at 33 with drivers from coast-to-coast represented as well as Australia and Canada.

While the Sprint Car portion will run under ASCS 360-ci engine rules with the All Star Circuit of Champions format in place, a field of 30 IMCA Modifieds will be in action each night as well.

The Tuesday portion of the event offers up a $4,000 winner’s share and $800 to start the feature with the ante upped on Wednesday to $6,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start. Both nights will be aired live via PPV at https://www.speedshifttv.com/.

Among those entered are reigning All Star champion Aaron Reutzel, Aussies Kerry Madsen and Scott Bogucki, Indiana’s Joey Saldana, a trio of McCarls from Iowa, recent Open Wheel Nationals winner Brock Zearfoss from the Central Pennsylvania area, reigning ASCS champion and current All Star contender Sam Hafertepe, Jr., current ASCS points leader Harli White and a slew of West Coast representatives including All Star contender Cory Eliason, Justin Sanders, Shane Golobic and Scelzi brothers Dominic and Giovanni.

Adhering to current COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions in place in Texas, both nights of competition will take place with no spectators in the grandstands. Pit entry will be limited to ten people per car.

The current list of 360-ci Sprint Car competitors for next week’s West Texas Crude Nationals is as follows:

2-Kerry Madsen (St. Marys, NSW)

J2-John Carney II (El Paso, TX)

3z-Brock Zearfoss (Jonestown, PA)

4-Terry McCarl (Altoona, IA)

5v-Colby Copeland (Rocklin, CA)

9-Chase Randall (Waco, TX)

10-Terry Gray (Bartlett, TN)

10m-Morgan Turpen (Cordova, TN)

11-Roger Crockett (Medford, OR)

11p-Preston Peebles II (Lubbock, TX)

11x-Joey Saldana (Brownsburg, IN)

14-Parker Price-Miller (Kokomo, IN)

14e-Kyle Bellm (Nixa, MO)

15h-Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX)

16a-Justin Sanders (Prunedale, CA)

17-Josh Baughman (Odessa, TX)

17w-Shane Golobic (Fremont, CA)

17w-Harli White (Lindsay, OK)

21p-Robbie Price (Cobble Hill, BC)

23-Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA)

24-Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO)

26-Cory Eliason (Santa Cruz, CA)

27-Carson McCarl (Altoona, IA)

28-Scott Bogucki (Mclaren Vale, SA)

41g-Giovanni Scelzi (Fresno, CA)

41s-Dominic Scelzi (Fresno, CA)

45-David Luckie (Lubbock, TX)

46-Joel Myers (Sebastopol, CA)

74b-Jake Bubak (Arvada, CO)

87-Aaron Reutzel (Clute, TX)

88-Kyle Offill (Tracy, CA)

95-Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

99-Austin McCarl (Altoona, IA)

West Texas Raceway last hosted 360-ci Sprint Cars in June of 2018 with Sam Hafertepe, Jr., beating Seth Bergman and Sammy Swindell to the line in an ASCS Speedweek opener.

The West Texas Crude Nationals on May 12-13 is made possible by invaluable partners including Lubbock Wrecker Service, Hollywood Blasting & Coating, Precision Catalyst, Fischer Body Shop, Folkens Brothers Trucking, Dissolvalloy Downhole Revolution, Beard Equipment, Nattress Construction and Momentum Racing Suspensions.

West Texas Raceway is located south of Lubbock, TX, on US 87 to FM 1585, then east to Frontage Road and then 0.3 miles north.

For additional information regarding the West Texas Crude Nationals, contact Josh Baughman at 432-258-3695 or via email at jbaughman@hollywood-tx.com.