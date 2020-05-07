Gas City I-69 Speedway ‘Test and Tune’ is Postponed

From Linda Mansfield

GAS CITY, IN (May 6, 2020) — After conversations with state officials today, this Saturday’s “Test and Tune” session scheduled for Gas City I-69 Speedway has been postponed.

A representative from the Indiana State Police, acting on behalf of the Indiana Governor’s office, reached out to track promoter Jerry Gappens today and asked that Saturday’s “Test and Tune” session be postponed until after May 24 as part of Governor Eric Holcomb’s “Getting Indiana Back on Track” guidelines released last week.

“It was a positive conversation and helped clarify Governor Holcomb’s current guidelines and intent on how short-track racing facilities were integrated into his five-phase plan,” Gappens said.

“The motorsports industry is a major economic engine for the state of Indiana and these are unprecedented, challenging times for short tracks and all motorsports-related businesses throughout the state. However, I personally feel that – with perhaps a couple of exceptions – all of us want to do our part to help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic in a cautious and responsible manner as we move forward,” added Gappens.

Gappens said that he will be working with state and local officials on rescheduling the “Test and Tune” and will perhaps host “virtual racing” with no fans after the state’s May 24 “phase three” begins. Based on current guidelines the earliest racing with limited spectators could begin is after “phase four” starts on June 14. Full spectator integration could begin as soon as “phase five” on July 4.

“We will work on revising our 2020 schedule accordingly and release it soon,” Gappens said. “I want to thank Gas City officials, including Mayor Bill Rock Jr. and Police Chief Tim Eckstein, for their support of the speedway and especially the fans and race teams.”

Gas City I-69 Speedway is located on U.S. 35/State Road 22, approximately a half-mile west of Interstate 69’s exit 259.

The track’s website is at GasCityI69Speedway.com. Fans and competitors can also follow it on Twitter: @GasCitySpeedway; Instagram: @GasCitySpeedway and Facebook: GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas.