DCRP Opening Weekend Pushed Back to June 20-21

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (May 15, 2020) –

As a result, the state-of-the-art dirt track racing facility in southwest Kansas will now kick off the 2020 season on Saturday, June 20, with Armed Forces Night that features the Hobby Stock Roundup. While the IMCA Hobby Stocks battle it out for $750 to win, the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and IMCA Stock Cars will be in action as well.

After the opening night of action atop the 3/8-mile clay oval, the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval will be in action the next day, June 21, with a full slate of Micro Sprints and Karts.

The extension of regulations has forced the cancelation of the scheduled open practice on May 23. The June 6 and 7 weekend that was to feature the URSS vs. DCRP Sprint Car Showdown on Saturday and then the opening leg of Little DCRP action on Sunday has been postponed as well with track officials working to find an appropriate date to reschedule the weekend.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.