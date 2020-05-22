Changes Made to World of Outlaws Event at Beaver Dam Raceway

​By Tony Veneziano

BEAVER DAM, Wisc. — (May 22, 2020) — Changes have been made to the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Beaver Dam Raceway. The originally scheduled event on June 20 has been canceled and will be replaced with a two-day, limited-seating event on Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6.

The World of Outlaws/World Racing Group will be leasing the track on June 5-6 for the event and handling all of the ticketing and operations.

Those who purchased tickets through SLS Promotions online or over the phone for the original June 20 event, will automatically receive a refund to the credit card/debit card that was used to purchase the tickets.​ Allow one (1) full billing cycle on your credit card to apply.

Information on the limited, general admission-only seating structure and procedure for the June 5-6 event will be announced soon. Current tickets holders, who had already purchased tickets for the original June race, will have a special grace period to purchase tickets from the World of Outlaws. A forthcoming email to those patrons will provide additional details.

​For more information on future World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events this season, visit www.SLSPromotions.com.

