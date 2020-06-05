Let’s GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Racing!

_Front Page News, Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville Raceway Top Story Logo

From Kendra Jacobs

The Saturday we’ve all been waiting for is finally upon us. In less than 24 hours the 2020 season kicks off with the Pella Motors/Kraig Ford Season Opener!

Tickets are available now online, at the ticket office or by calling 641-842-5431. Tickets can also be purchased at the ticket office tomorrow. Adult tickets are $15, teens are $10 and children 12 and under are free.

Gates will open at 4:30pm for guests who are immunocompromised or aged 65 and over. The elevator will also open at 4:30pm for suite guests and fans who have physical difficulty climbing stairs. Gates open at 5:30pm for all fans. Hot laps begin at 6:30pm.

Fans are asked to sit in EVEN NUMBERED ROWS only. Please keep three empty seats between groups. Groups are not to exceed 10 people.

For a full list of health and safety protocols at the track, please click here.

Related Stories: