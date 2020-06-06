Chris Windom Rides the High-Side to POWRi WAR/IOWA Feature Win

From POWRi

DONNELLSON, Iowa (June 5, 2020) — As thirty top-tier POWRi Lucas Oil WAR and Iowa Sprint League competitors filed into the Pepsi Lee County Speedway on Friday, June 5th, the top side would be the fastest way around the beautifully prepared racing surface. When the final flags were shown on an outstanding feature event Chris Windom would emerge the winner by tip-toeing the high-line.

Using an outside row one starting spot #19 Chris Windom would gain the early advantage in the feature action, setting sale on the high side and leading all laps to the win. Wyatt Burks #11w and Dave Darland #36d would race tooth and nail nearly all feature with Burks gaining the late advantage moving into second place on the final lap with Darland finishing third. Matt Westfall #33m would be in the hunt for the front all feature eventually finishing fourth as Mario Clouser #6 rounded out the top five.

POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series / POWRi Iowa Sprint Car League

Lee County Speedway

Donnellson, ia

Friday June 5, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Mario Clouser[1]

2. 19-Chris Windom[4]

3. 22S-Slater Helt[3]

4. 57X-Zach Daum[7]

5. 99-Korey Weyant[5]

6. 57-Cole Bodine[6]

7. 8J-AJ Johnson[8]

DNS: 4-Braydon Cromwell

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]

2. 77-Jack Wagner[3]

3. 36D-Dave Darland[8]

4. 77K-Shane Cottle[5]

5. 24-Landon Simon[7]

6. 18-Terry Richards[2]

7. 5-Chuck Alexander[1]

8. 30-CJ Leary[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Kory Schudy[5]

2. 118-Scott Evans[1]

3. 16-Anthony Nicholson[6]

4. 88-Terry Babb[4]

5. 8D-Justin Standridge[7]

6. 51J-Blaine Jamison[2]

7. 75-Glen Saville[3]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[1]

2. 33M-Matt Westfall[6]

3. N2-Nic Harris[4]

4. 27-Steve Thomas[5]

5. 73-Samuel Wagner[7]

6. 11-Colton Fisher[2]

DNS: 5K-Kent Schmidt

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 99-Korey Weyant[4]

2. 57-Cole Bodine[5]

3. 88-Terry Babb[3]

4. 18-Terry Richards[7]

5. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]

6. 51J-Blaine Jamison[8]

7. 4-Braydon Cromwell[12]

8. 8D-Justin Standridge[1]

9. 8J-AJ Johnson[6]

DNS: 11-Colton Fisher

DNS: 75-Glen Saville

DNS: 30-CJ Leary

DNS: 5K-Kent Schmidt

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 19-Chris Windom[2]

2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[5]

3. 36D-Dave Darland[3]

4. 33M-Matt Westfall[4]

5. 6-Mario Clouser[7]

6. 18-Terry Richards[20]

7. 57-Cole Bodine[18]

8. 91-Riley Kreisel[8]

9. 77K-Shane Cottle[14]

10. 28-Kory Schudy[6]

11. 77-Jack Wagner[9]

12. 99-Korey Weyant[17]

13. 51J-Blaine Jamison[22]

14. N2-Nic Harris[12]

15. 88-Terry Babb[19]

16. 16-Anthony Nicholson[1]

17. 73-Samuel Wagner[21]

18. 27-Steve Thomas[15]

19. 57X-Zach Daum[10]

20. 22S-Slater Helt[13]

21. 118-Scott Evans[11]

22. 24-Landon Simon[16]