Danny Dietrich Leads Wire-to-Wire to Score All Star victory at Monarch Motor Speedway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (June 12, 2020) – Improving one position over his Thursday night result at Southern Oklahoma Speedway, ‘Double-D’ Danny Dietrich nearly swept the entire evening program on Friday night at Monarch Motor Speedway, first earning victories during heat race and dash competition, then capping the Cometic Gasket Thunder Through The Plains presented by Hercules Tires showcase by leading all 30 circuits during the evening’s main event and scoring $5,000 in the process. For Dietrich, the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory was his first of the season, simultaneously increasing his career All Star win total to 12.

“My goal coming down here was to win at least one of these races. We were pretty close last night, so to get it done here tonight is pretty awesome,” Danny Dietrich said, driver of the Gary Kauffman Racing/Weikert’s Livestock/Sandoe’s Fruit Market’/Pace Performance/Big Cove Whitetail Trophy Hunts/Drop Of Ink Tattoo/Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC/Self Made/No. 48 sprint car. “It has been a pretty demanding week. Getting a win with the All Stars makes the work and the heat totally worth it. Hopefully we get to come back to this place and do it again next year.”

Earning the pole position by way of dash win, Danny Dietrich’s route to Monarch Motor Speedway victory lane was relatively unchallenged, first dealing with a pair of opening lap stoppages before the race could officially commence.

Immediately choosing the cushion over the bottom groove, Dietrich jumped to the early advantage, keeping fellow front row starter Cory Eliason at bay as the duo raced beyond the flagstand to complete the opening lap.

Continuing to zing the top of the speedway, Dietrich and Eliason met traffic for the first time on lap 12, thus allowing Eliason to close the gap on Dietrich ever so slightly. Traffic continued to be a factor over the next several circuits, ultimately intensifying with cars stacked two and three wide by lap 21. Although Dietrich did his best to lose Eliason among the slower cars, the driver of the Rudeen Racing entry held on and kept pace with the Gettysburg-native, driving himself within a few car lengths of Dietrich’s back bumper.

Eventually finding his way back to clean air, Dietrich quickly picked up the pace and sailed home, increasing his lead to just shy of three seconds by the time the final checkers waved.

Besides the pair of red flag incidents on the opening lap, the first for Premier Motorsports’ Justin Peck and the second for a multi-car pileup on the front straightaway, the evening’s 30-lapper would go on to be caution free.

“I just want to thank my car owner, Gary Kauffman, for allowing this trip to happen. There are a lot of great people who support this race team and we wouldn’t be in this position without them,” Dietrich continued. “We still have two nights to go, so hopefully we can do this again and give our fans back home something to be even more proud of.”

Cory Eliason would finish second at Monarch Motor Speedway, followed by Southern Oklahoma winner Brock Zearfoss, Roger Crockett, and Dominic Scelzi.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Monarch Motor Speedway

Wichita Falls, TX

Friday June 12, 2020

Lincoln Electric Qualifying

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 11.281[4]

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 11.596[5]

3. 28-Scott Bogucki, 11.606[19]

4. 26-Cory Eliason, 11.624[6]

5. 11-Zeb Wise, 11.636[10]

6. 48-Danny Dietrich, 11.673[12]

7. 11X-John Carney II, 11.673[17]

8. 17-Josh Baughman, 11.685[15]

9. 1X-Jake Bubak, 11.705[2]

10. 11C-Roger Crockett, 11.708[9]

11. W20-Greg Wilson, 11.728[1]

12. 99-Skylar Gee, 11.806[21]

13. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 11.824[16]

14. 16A-Justin Sanders, 11.832[18]

15. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 11.887[7]

16. 14-Tony Stewart, 11.930[11]

17. 13-Paul McMahan, 11.990[8]

18. 23B-Brian Bell, 12.041[20]

19. 9$-Kyle Clark, 12.124[3]

20. 4-Danny Smith, 12.484[13]

21. 70-Justin Peck, 59.999[14]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

2. 11C-Roger Crockett[1]

3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

4. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[5]

6. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]

7. (DNF) 14-Tony Stewart[6]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Josh Baughman[2]

2. W20-Greg Wilson[1]

3. 16A-Justin Sanders[5]

4. 11-Zeb Wise[3]

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[4]

6. 13-Paul McMahan[6]

7. 4-Danny Smith[7]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 99-Skylar Gee[1]

2. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[5]

3. 11X-John Carney II[3]

4. 23B-Brian Bell[6]

5. 70-Justin Peck[7]

6. 28-Scott Bogucki[4]

7. (DNF) 1X-Jake Bubak[2]

Kears Speed Shop Dash (6 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

2. 26-Cory Eliason[6]

3. 99-Skylar Gee[2]

4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]

6. 28-Scott Bogucki[5]

7. 17-Josh Baughman[7]

8. 11-Zeb Wise[8]

Ollies Bargain Outlet A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

2. 26-Cory Eliason[2]

3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[5]

4. 11C-Roger Crockett[7]

5. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[9]

6. 11-Zeb Wise[20]

7. 23B-Brian Bell[12]

8. 14-Tony Stewart[18]

9. 99-Skylar Gee[3]

10. 13-Paul McMahan[15]

11. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

12. W20-Greg Wilson[8]

13. 11X-John Carney II[10]

14. 16A-Justin Sanders[11]

15. 17-Josh Baughman[6]

16. 4-Danny Smith[19]

17. 1X-Jake Bubak[17]

18. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[13]

19. 70-Justin Peck[14]

20. 9$-Kyle Clark[16]

DNS: 28-Scott Bogucki