Tim Crawley Makes His Mark With ASCS Elite Non-Wing At I-30 Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (June 13, 2020) – A podium of cars carrying the No. 1 on their tail-tank at I-30 Speedway, but it was Tim Crawley who grabbed the only No. 1 that matters Saturday night as the wily veteran became the 31st different winner with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating.

Crawley’s 25th career ASCS Regional victory, and ninth ASCS Region he has won with, the Ronnie Pitts Motorsports No. 1x gridded the field third at the drop of the green flag.

Pursuing Zach Pringle for the lead, Tim took the point with slide-job following a Lap 10 restart. Riding the cushion of the fabled quarter-mile to victory, Crawley was chased by Justin Zimmerman’s No. #1, but the Athens, Texas driver would have to settle for silver for the second straight night while Paul White’s No. 1 graced the show position.

Craig Oaks crossed fourth with Charlie Louden making up a trio of positions to fifth.

Jason Howell sixth then Zach Pringle ending up seventh was followed by Friday’s night’s winner, Anthony Nicholson, who moved through the field from 14th. Jeremy Middleton and Jamey Mooney completed the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating is scheduled to hit the track again on Friday, June 26 at Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas.

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

I-30 Speedway

Little Rock, AR

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Paul White[2]

2. 91-Craig Oakes[5]

3. 99-Blake Jenkins[6]

4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[4]

5. 58-Gary Floyd[8]

6. 3S-Stephen Smith[7]

7. 02-Cody Freeman[1]

8. 33-Mike Merrell[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 8Z-Zach Pringle[2]

2. 44-Jason Howell[3]

3. 1X-Tim Crawley[6]

4. 54-Evan Pardo[5]

5. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[8]

6. 15-Jeremy Jonas[1]

7. T1-Kade Taylor[7]

8. 52-JD Fry[4]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[6]

2. 31-Mason Smith[1]

3. 118-Scott Evans[2]

4. X-Charlie Louden[7]

5. 44C-Cody Price[5]

6. 38-Rick Pringle[3]

7. 69-Jamey Mooney[4]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1X-Tim Crawley[3]

2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[5]

3. 1-Paul White[2]

4. 91-Craig Oakes[6]

5. X-Charlie Louden[8]

6. 44-Jason Howell[7]

7. 8Z-Zach Pringle[1]

8. 16-Anthony Nicholson[14]

9. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[11]

10. 69-Jamey Mooney[17]

11. 3S-Stephen Smith[16]

12. 38-Rick Pringle[20]

13. 33-Mike Merrell[23]

14. 15-Jeremy Jonas[19]

15. 52-JD Fry[22]

16. 99-Blake Jenkins[4]

17. T1-Kade Taylor[18]

18. 58-Gary Floyd[10]

19. 02-Cody Freeman[21]

20. 54-Evan Pardo[13]

21. 31-Mason Smith[9]

22. 44C-Cody Price[15]

23. 118-Scott Evans[12]