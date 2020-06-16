Fans welcomed back to Attica Raceway Park!

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Fans are welcomed back to Attica Raceway Park for the Friday, June 19, 2020 racing! The Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models and Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will be in action on Erie Blacktop, Bucyrus Road Materials, Craig Miller Trucking Night.

“The general admission prices will be in effect and the grandstands are open to our loyal fans,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

The state has issued new guidelines for dealing with the COVID-19 virus which allows specators back into the grandstands. Those attending are being asked to adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines including not bringing those with underlying health issues, immunocompromised individuals and those the Center of Disease Control say are most at risk. If you have a fever or other symptoms please stay home and it is highly suggested fans and race team members wear masks.

Gates will open Friday at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 7:45 p.m. Everyone planning to attend racing on June 19 needs to fill out a COVID-19 waiver form.

Pit passes are $30 with adult general admission set at $15; senior citizens general admission is $13 with teens ages 11-15 at $10 and kids 10 and under are free.

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. For those who can’t attend the races, DirtVision.com carries all the action on pay per view.