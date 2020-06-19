Tim Shaffer Wins at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (June 19, 2020) — Tim Shaffer, a hall of fame sprint car driver certainly has the resume that would draw the attention of any owner. But, sprint car owners are scarce so Tim Shaffer got on the phone and a former ride was available – with Bryan Grove. It has paid off so far in 2020 as Shaffer earned his 18th career 410 win at Attica Raceway Park Friday, June 19 on Craig Miller Trucking/Erie Blacktop/Bucyrus Road Materials Night.

“It’s pretty awesome. Hats off to Bryan Grove and the boys helping us. We had a blast together before it was just short on money…we used a lot of used tires. This time we’re doing it right. We changed bars and stuff before the feature…we’re here to learn and the only way you’re going to learn is if you change things up and take chances and it paid off tonight,” said Shaffer beside his Canton Erectors, Kinards Lounge backed #28.

Whitehouse, Ohio’s Matt Miller didn’t race for the past year and half and it took him only a few laps to knock the rust off but it all came back and he drove the Rick DeLong late model to his 9th career Attica victory.

“We haven’t raced in like a year and a half so it took a little bit to knock the rust off. I can’t thank Rick DeLong enough….he does this all out of his own pocket. There’s nothing on the sides of this car. I was committed to the bottom. The sprint car guys built that ledge up there and it was treacherous. I saw Markham (Ryan) up there and it made me a little bit nervous but I just hit my marks and it worked out,” said Miller.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver held off mid race challenges from Brandon Moore and a late race charge from Kyle Peters to score his 50th career 305 sprint victory at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant.

“Fifty more wins would be nice but I’m not Art Ball,” joked Weaver. “I was having fun and then I saw them racing underneath me I figured I have to race around the tires. If I had seen the 26 car (Jamie Miller) behind me I would have had to move up,” said Weaver beside his B&B Drain Service, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Seagate Sandblasting, Weaver Performance backed machine.

Cale Conley and Shaffer brought the field to green for the 30-lap Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint feature with Conley gaining the advantage over Shaffer, Trey Jacobs, Craig Mintz, Lee Jacobs and last week’s winner Cap Henry. With six laps scored Shaffer began to make his move, closing on Conley as they prepared to race into heavy lapped traffic. Meanwhile Henry had moved into third and was also reeling in the top two.

Henry took second on lap 10 but Shaffer and Jacobs continued to hound him as Conley led but a narrow margin. Shaffer used lapped traffic to regain second on lap 12 and just began to pressure Conley when the caution flew on the restart Shaffer drove under the leader to take the top spot while Jacobs grabbed third. Shaffer began to pull away as Conley, Jacobs and Henry waged an entertaining battle for the runner-up spot.

Traffic again came into play with 10 laps to go and Craig Mintz had found something on the top of the track and and took third two circuits later. Another caution wiped out a substantial lead for Shaffer with seven laps to go. Shaffer hit his marks perfectly on the restart and continued to lead with Henry and Mintz in tow. The final caution flew on lap 25 and once again Shaffer rocked away on the restart with Henry and Mintz battling hard for second.

Shaffer drove away for the win with Mintz holding off Henry for second. Jacobs and Byron Reed (up from 15th) rounding out the top five.The victory was worth an extra $500 thanks to Gill Construction and CK Plumbing.

Tim Sabo and Devin Shiels brought the field to green for the 25 lap Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast DIRTcar late model A-main. Sabo led the first lap but Shiels, a former Attica track champion, grabbed the top spot a lap later while last week’s winner Ryan Markham and Miller battled hard for third. Miller drove into second on lap three and applied pressure to Shiels and made the pass for the lead but a caution flew handing the top spot back to Shiels.

When the green flew with 19 laps to go Miller drove under Shiels to take the lead. A rash of cautions the first half of the race kept the field close. Miller pulled away slightly in the lead while a very intense battle took place for second involving Shiels, Matt Irey, Markham and Sabo. Irey took the runner-up spot with 10 laps to go but Shiels would not give up continuing to race side by side. Miller was able to maintain his smooth corners and drove away to the win over Irey, Shiels, Sabo and Jon Henry.

Weaver and Brandon Moore comprised the front row of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints A-main and when the green dropped Weaver took the lead over Moore, Kyle Peters, Steve Rando, Kyle Capodice, Kody Brewer and Jamie Miller. Weaver quickly began to pull away but a caution on lap five wiped that big lead away. On the restart Moore pressured Weaver with Peters, Capodice and Miller staying within striking distance.

Heavy lapped traffic was about to come into play when the caution flew just as Moore was making his bid for the lead. On the restart Weaver hit his marks perfectly and pulled away while Moore now had to contend with Peters. Following a caution with six laps to go, Weaver continued to lead but Peters drove into second over Moore and a closing Jamie Miller. Peters utilized the extreme high line and caught weaver with five laps to go but contact with front stretch wall with two circuits left slowed his momentum and Weaver drove to the victory over Peters, Miller, Moore and Seth Schneider who had charged from his 18th starting spot.

Attica Raceway Park will kick off the 2020 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group for the 410 sprints vying for $4,000 to win along with the opener for the Napa Auto Parts of Bryan AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales 305 Sprints battling for $1,000 to win thanks to Gressman Powersports. It will also be the first race of the Attica-Oakshade Raceway Challenge Series for the late models paying $1,200 to win.

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. For those who can’t attend the races, DirtVision.com carries all the action on pay per view.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, OH

Friday June 19, 2020

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.4*-Tyler Street, 12.861

2.3C-Cale Conley, 12.901

3.4-Cap Henry, 12.923

4.49-Shawn Dancer, 12.963

5.83M-Broc Martin, 12.977

6.25M-Chris Andrews, 12.978

7.16-DJ Foos, 12.981

8.2-Ricky Peterson, 12.984

9.14-Jared Horstman, 13.006

10.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.018

11.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.023

12.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.027

13.1-Nate Dussel, 13.049

14.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.052

15.5T-Travis Philo, 13.077

16.70L-Sye Lynch, 13.088

17.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.095

18.97-Max Stambaugh, 13.111

19.70-Henry Malcuit, 13.119

20.5-Byron Reed, 13.121

21.09-Craig Mintz, 13.131

22.22B-Ryan Broughton, 13.138

23.21N-Frankie Nervo, 13.145

24.28-Tim Shaffer, 13.158

25.81-Lee Jacobs, 13.194

26.11-Zeb Wise, 13.220

27.12-Corbin Gurley, 13.226

28.27Z-Zane DeVault, 13.234

29.19P-Paige Polyak, 13.327

30.23-Cole Macedo, 13.425

31.77I-John Ivy, 13.469

32.8M-TJ Michael, 13.559

33.25-Chris Myers, 13.588

34.27-Keith Sheffer Jr, 13.592

35.84-Cale Stinson, 13.605

36.41-Thomas Schinderle, 13.653

37.39-Ross Rankine, 13.705

38.2+-Brian Smith, 13.750

39.7-Dylan Kingan, 13.947

40.5J-Jake Hesson, 13.979

41.9W-Lance Webb, 14.010

42.2L-Landon LaLonde, 14.011

43.40I-Mark Imler, 14.027

44.14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman, 14.672

45.15K-Chad Kemenah, 99.998

46.88N-Frank Neill, 99.999;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[2]

2. 25M-Chris Andrews[4]

3. 4*-Tyler Street[3]

4. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[1]

5. 27Z-Zane DeVault[7]

6. 33W-Caleb Griffith[5]

7. 5J-Jake Hesson[9]

8. 88N-Frank Neill[10]

9. 22B-Ryan Broughton[6]

10. 39-Ross Rankine[8]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[2]

2. 83M-Broc Martin[3]

3. 15K-Chad Kemenah[9]

4. 3C-Cale Conley[4]

5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6]

6. 2-Ricky Peterson[1]

7. 70L-Sye Lynch[5]

8. 97-Max Stambaugh[7]

9. 70-Henry Malcuit[8]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs[2]

2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]

3. 14-Jared Horstman[4]

4. 23-Cole Macedo[6]

5. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]

6. 25-Chris Myers[7]

7. 2+-Brian Smith[8]

8. 21N-Frankie Nervo[1]

9. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman[9]

Heat Race #4, Group D (8 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[2]

2. 28-Tim Shaffer[1]

3. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

4. 1-Nate Dussel[4]

5. 84-Cale Stinson[6]

6. 8M-TJ Michael[5]

7. 40I-Mark Imler[7]

8. 2L-Landon LaLonde[9]

9. 7-Dylan Kingan[8]

Heat Race #5, Group E (8 Laps)

1. 11-Zeb Wise[1]

2. 81-Lee Jacobs[2]

3. 5-Byron Reed[3]

4. 41-Thomas Schinderle[8]

5. 49-Shawn Dancer[4]

6. 19P-Paige Polyak[5]

7. 77I-John Ivy[6]

8. 27-Keith Sheffer Jr[7]

9. 9W-Lance Webb[9]

B-Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 27Z-Zane DeVault[1]

2. 8M-TJ Michael[5]

3. 2-Ricky Peterson[4]

4. 77I-John Ivy[8]

5. 2+-Brian Smith[7]

6. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]

7. 49-Shawn Dancer[3]

8. 22B-Ryan Broughton[11]

9. 5J-Jake Hesson[6]

10. 9W-Lance Webb[13]

11. 2L-Landon LaLonde[10]

12. 14Z-Wyatt Zimmerman[12]

13. 97-Max Stambaugh[9]

B-Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 68G-Tyler Gunn[1]

2. 33W-Caleb Griffith[3]

3. 84-Cale Stinson[2]

4. 19P-Paige Polyak[5]

5. 25-Chris Myers[4]

6. 70L-Sye Lynch[6]

7. 27-Keith Sheffer Jr[10]

8. 21N-Frankie Nervo[9]

9. 70-Henry Malcuit[11]

10. 40I-Mark Imler[7]

11. 88N-Frank Neill[8]

12. 7-Dylan Kingan[12]

13. 39-Ross Rankine[13]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 28-Tim Shaffer[2]

2. 09-Craig Mintz[6]

3. 4-Cap Henry[8]

4. 3C-Cale Conley[1]

5. 5-Byron Reed[15]

6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4]

7. 11-Zeb Wise[12]

8. 16-DJ Foos[7]

9. 15K-Chad Kemenah[16]

10. 68G-Tyler Gunn[22]

11. 5T-Travis Philo[14]

12. 83M-Broc Martin[10]

13. 27Z-Zane DeVault[21]

14. 8M-TJ Michael[23]

15. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]

16. 23-Cole Macedo[19]

17. 41-Thomas Schinderle[20]

18. 1-Nate Dussel[18]

19. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[17]

20. 33W-Caleb Griffith[24]

21. 81-Lee Jacobs[3]

22. 14-Jared Horstman[13]

23. 4*-Tyler Street[5]

24. 25M-Chris Andrews[9]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Kyle Peters[2]

2. 1W-Paul Weaver[5]

3. 5-Kody Brewer[1]

4. 12F-Matt Foos[3]

5. 3V-Chris Verda[4]

6. 09-Justin Adams[6]

7. 36-Seth Schneider[8]

8. 83-Shane Call[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. Z10-Brandon Moore[7]

2. 9-Logan Riehl[1]

3. 11G-Dan McCarron[2]

4. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[4]

5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6]

6. 3X-Brandon Riehl[5]

7. 77X-Jamin Kindred[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[1]

2. 12-Kyle Capodice[5]

3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]

4. X-Mike Keegan[4]

5. 22-Justin Lusk[7]

6. 28-Tad Peck[6]

7. 51-Garrett Craine[2]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[1]

2. 5M-Mike Moore[2]

3. 1H-Zeth Sabo[7]

4. 61-Tyler Shullick[6]

5. 13-Jeremy Duposki[4]

6. 47-Matt Lucius[3]

7. 75-Jerry Dahms[5]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]

2. 36-Seth Schneider[9]

3. 3V-Chris Verda[1]

4. 13-Jeremy Duposki[4]

5. 22-Justin Lusk[3]

6. 09-Justin Adams[5]

7. 28-Tad Peck[7]

8. 47-Matt Lucius[8]

9. 3X-Brandon Riehl[6]

10. 51-Garrett Craine[11]

11. 83-Shane Call[13]

12. 75-Jerry Dahms[12]

13. 77X-Jamin Kindred[10]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]

2. 97-Kyle Peters[4]

3. 26-Jamie Miller[8]

4. Z10-Brandon Moore[2]

5. 36-Seth Schneider[18]

6. 1H-Zeth Sabo[9]

7. 12-Kyle Capodice[5]

8. 11G-Dan McCarron[10]

9. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[12]

10. 61-Tyler Shullick[16]

11. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[14]

12. 12F-Matt Foos[13]

13. X-Mike Keegan[15]

14. 19R-Steve Rando[3]

15. 3V-Chris Verda[19]

16. 9-Logan Riehl[7]

17. 13-Jeremy Duposki[20]

18. 5M-Mike Moore[11]

19. 22-Justin Lusk[21]

20. 5-Kody Brewer[6]

21. 09-Justin Adams[22]

22. X15-Kasey Ziebold[17]

Late Models – Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 27B-Eric Wilson[1]

2. 15-Jon Henry[4]

3. 69W-Jeff Warnick[5]

4. 27-Ken Hahn[7]

5. 29-Nate Potts[6]

6. 23H-Craig Hartong[2]

7. 12K-Kyle Dukeshire[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[5]

2. 98-Tim Sabo[6]

3. 17-Jeff Geis[2]

4. 24-Jerry Aber[1]

5. 59-Larry Bellman[3]

6. 20-Troy Hahn[4]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 36-Matt Irey[1]

2. 3-Matt Miller[5]

3. 94-Mike Bores[2]

4. 5M-Ryan Markham[4]

5. 28-Kent Brewer[3]

6. 69M-John Mayes Jr.[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 3-Matt Miller[5]

2. 36-Matt Irey[8]

3. 51-Devin Shiels[2]

4. 98-Tim Sabo[1]

5. 15-Jon Henry[10]

6. 69W-Jeff Warnick[4]

7. 27-Ken Hahn[6]

8. 59-Larry Bellman[14]

9. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]

10. 29-Nate Potts[13]

11. 17-Jeff Geis[11]

12. 28-Kent Brewer[15]

13. 23H-Craig Hartong[16]

14. 69M-John Mayes Jr.[18]

15. 94-Mike Bores[12]

16. 24-Jerry Aber[9]

17. 12K-Kyle Dukeshire[19]

18. 20-Troy Hahn[17]

19. 27B-Eric Wilson[7]