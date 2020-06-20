Blake Carrick Blasts to Victory at Ocean Speedway

WATSONVILLE, CA (June 19, 2020) — Blake Carrick won the winged 360 sprint car feature Friday night at Ocean Speedway. Carrick started outside the front row and held off Bud Kaeding for the victory. Jason Chisum and Jayson Bright rounded out the top five.

Ocean Speedway

Watsonville, CA

Friday June 19, 2020

Qualifying

1. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, 11.828[23]

2. 72W-Kurt Nelson, 11.924[7]

3. 63-JJ Hickle, 11.993[15]

4. 83V-Jodie Robinson, 11.994[12]

5. 69-Bud Kaeding, 12.000[1]

6. 93-Kalib Henry, 12.007[20]

7. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 12.061[26]

8. 7Z-Zane Blanchard, 12.076[11]

9. 88A-Joey Ancona, 12.078[19]

10. 5V-Sean Becker, 12.082[6]

11. 8-Jeremy Chisum, 12.082[10]

12. 46JR-Joel Myers, 12.094[24]

13. 38B-Blake Carrick, 12.096[13]

14. 88-Kyle Offill, 12.098[28]

15. 2-James Ringo, 12.110[4]

16. 21-Spencer Bayston, 12.121[21]

17. 31C-Justyn Cox, 12.150[29]

18. 88K-Koen Shaw, 12.162[18]

19. 22-Keith Day Jr, 12.213[17]

20. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 12.223[16]

21. 25Z-Jason Chisum, 12.233[22]

22. 12J-John Clark, 12.317[14]

23. 72JR-Chris Nelson, 12.327[9]

24. 68-Jayson Bright, 12.338[31]

25. 3M-Adam Kaeding, 12.361[5]

26. 15T-Tristan Guardino, 12.390[3]

27. 34-Ryon Nelson, 12.408[30]

28. 67G-Grant Duinkerken, 12.558[32]

29. 72S-Bradley Dillard, 12.559[27]

30. 2P-Brooklyn Holland, 12.820[8]

31. 6D-Josh Chisum, 12.916[2]

32. 35-Bryan Grier, 13.330[33]

33. DNS: 07-Richard Fajardo, 13.330

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 38B-Blake Carrick[1]

2. 69-Bud Kaeding[3]

3. 88A-Joey Ancona[2]

4. 31C-Justyn Cox[5]

5. 37-Mitchell Faccinto[4]

6. 25Z-Jason Chisum[6]

7. 72S-Bradley Dillard[8]

8. 3M-Adam Kaeding[7]

9. 07-Richard Fajardo[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5V-Sean Becker[2]

2. 93-Kalib Henry[3]

3. 88-Kyle Offill[1]

4. 72W-Kurt Nelson[4]

5. 88K-Koen Shaw[5]

6. 12J-John Clark[6]

7. 15T-Tristan Guardino[7]

8. 2P-Brooklyn Holland[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[3]

2. 2-James Ringo[1]

3. 22-Keith Day Jr[5]

4. 63-JJ Hickle[4]

5. 8-Jeremy Chisum[2]

6. 6D-Josh Chisum[8]

7. 72JR-Chris Nelson[6]

8. 34-Ryon Nelson[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Spencer Bayston[1]

2. 7Z-Zane Blanchard[3]

3. 46JR-Joel Myers[2]

4. 83V-Jodie Robinson[4]

5. 68-Jayson Bright[6]

6. 35-Bryan Grier[8]

7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[5]

8. 67G-Grant Duinkerken[7]

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[7]

2. 38B-Blake Carrick[6]

3. 63-JJ Hickle[2]

4. 72W-Kurt Nelson[1]

5. 5V-Sean Becker[5]

6. 69-Bud Kaeding[4]

7. 83V-Jodie Robinson[3]

8. 21-Spencer Bayston[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 37-Mitchell Faccinto[1]

2. 88K-Koen Shaw[3]

3. 25Z-Jason Chisum[5]

4. 8-Jeremy Chisum[2]

5. 68-Jayson Bright[8]

6. 12J-John Clark[6]

7. 3M-Adam Kaeding[9]

8. 15T-Tristan Guardino[10]

9. 34-Ryon Nelson[11]

10. 6D-Josh Chisum[15]

11. 2P-Brooklyn Holland[14]

12. 72S-Bradley Dillard[13]

13. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[4]

14. 07-Richard Fajardo[17]

15. 35-Bryan Grier[16]

16. 72JR-Chris Nelson[7]

17. 67G-Grant Duinkerken[12]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 38B-Blake Carrick[2]

2. 69-Bud Kaeding[6]

3. 5V-Sean Becker[5]

4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[1]

5. 93-Kalib Henry[10]

6. 63-JJ Hickle[3]

7. 37-Mitchell Faccinto[9]

8. 31C-Justyn Cox[16]

9. 88-Kyle Offill[14]

10. 88A-Joey Ancona[12]

11. 88K-Koen Shaw[17]

12. 2-James Ringo[15]

13. 8-Jeremy Chisum[20]

14. 25Z-Jason Chisum[19]

15. 7Z-Zane Blanchard[11]

16. 22-Keith Day Jr[18]

17. 83V-Jodie Robinson[7]

18. 72W-Kurt Nelson[4]

19. 21-Spencer Bayston[8]

20. 68-Jayson Bright[21]

21. 12J-John Clark[22]

22. 46JR-Joel Myers[13]